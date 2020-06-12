Tech NewsGaming
Updated:

Pokémon GO will stop going on 32-bit mobiles: how to know if your mobile is 32 or 64 bits

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Amazon: 31% discount on a 1 terabyte Samsung internal SSD

Amazon's new offering on an SSD. After the discount on the SSD Crucial of a few days ago, today...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
5G NewsBrian Adam -

OPPO Find X2 Neo Review: 5G and balanced specifications at the right price

After a few weeks of testing and the publication of the preview together with Find X2 Lite, the time...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

These are the new Telegram updates that WhatsApp does not have

The second most famous instant messaging app, Telegram, has released its new updates, with which it wants to compete...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will arrive this year with four different models

There was a time that everyone will remember, in which companies were able to shield themselves to avoid leaks...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Pokémon GO will stop going on 32-bit mobiles: how to know if your mobile is 32 or 64 bits

Niantic has announced that Pokémon GO will stop working on Android phones with 32-bit architecture. As early as August 2020, Pokémon GO players on a 32-bit Android mobile will no longer be able to log into their account until they do so from a 64-bit device.

The golden rule is that a moderately recent mobile should be 64 bits, although if you have a terminal from a few years ago and you are not sure if it is 32 or 64 bits, checking it is very easy with the help of applications to identify your mobile hardware.

32 or 64 bit?

There are many applications to consult the hardware of your mobile with which you can know if your mobile is 32 or 64 bit, but in the vast majority of them the answer is not clearly told, but the name of the architecture is shown to you: armeabi-v7a, arm64-v8a, x86. Some of these names make it clear that they are 64-bit, but if you prefer something easier and to the point, 64Bit Checker is the application you are looking for.

64Bit Checker

This app doesn’t go around the bush and literally has a single button. When you put it on, it tells you if your operating system is 64 bit or not. If your mobile is 64-bit, the text will say “This device has a 64-bit OS”. If it is 32-bit, the text reads “This device has a 32-bit OS”. If your mobile has a version of Android lower than version 5.0, you do not even need to do the check, because until then Android did not have 64-bit support.

32 or 64 One 64-bit Android phone and one 32-bit phone

If your mobile is 64-bit, Pokémon GO will continue to work on your mobile as always. If it’s 32-bit, you have until August to find a new 64-bit mobile to follow your search and capture of animals. It will not be difficult for you to find a 64-bit terminal today, as it is the norm instead of the exception.

More Articles Like This

Google, Facebook and Twitter will have to inform the EU monthly, why?

Facebook Brian Adam -
We all know what happened in 2016 around the Brexit electoral campaigns in the United Kingdom, or the US presidential ones, which they had...
Read more

Desperados 3 Review: a strategic in the Far West

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
After Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Mimimi Productions resumes the strand of strategic stealth with the third chapter of Desperados. What do feudal Japan...
Read more

Galaxy Tab S7: how the new Samsung tablets will be filtered

Computing Brian Adam -
Unlike other brands, Samsung has not yet lost hope for the tablet segment, so it maintains its Tab range that debuted almost a...
Read more

The new iPhone SE 2 is again on offer on Amazon

Android Brian Adam -
Go back to Apple's new iPhone SE 2 offer on Amazon. Today the e-commerce of Jeff Bezos offers an interesting discount on the smartphone...
Read more

Chromebook: will Google laptops manage to break through in Italy?

Laptop Reviews Brian Adam -
The new Google-branded laptops have also arrived in Italy. Will they truly revolutionize a long-standing market? No longer just Windows and Mac. The laptop market...
Read more

Xiaomi launches a huge 30,000 mAh battery and a new fan

Gadget Reviews Brian Adam -
Xiaomi It continues to launch new products on the market, and the company seems ready to offer all kinds of fans. After presenting the...
Read more
GamingBrian Adam -

Pokémon GO will stop going on 32-bit mobiles: how to know if your mobile is 32 or 64 bits

Niantic has announced that Pokémon GO will stop working on Android phones with 32-bit architecture. As early as August...
Read more
Science

Human cells have become "invisible" thanks to the skill of a squid

Brian Adam -
The Californian squid (Doryteuthis opalescens) has incredible superpowers: in addition to changing the colour of the skin, it can also make parts of the...
Read more
Latest news

€ 50m support to be given to beef farmers

Brian Adam -
The Government has announced support measures of € 50 million for beef farmers to try to alleviate some of the difficulties they are experiencing...
Read more
Facebook

Google, Facebook and Twitter will have to inform the EU monthly, why?

Brian Adam -
We all know what happened in 2016 around the Brexit electoral campaigns in the United Kingdom, or the US presidential ones, which they had...
Read more
Game Reviews

Desperados 3 Review: a strategic in the Far West

Brian Adam -
After Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Mimimi Productions resumes the strand of strategic stealth with the third chapter of Desperados. What do feudal Japan...
Read more
Computing

Galaxy Tab S7: how the new Samsung tablets will be filtered

Brian Adam -
Unlike other brands, Samsung has not yet lost hope for the tablet segment, so it maintains its Tab range that debuted almost a...
Read more
Android

The new iPhone SE 2 is again on offer on Amazon

Brian Adam -
Go back to Apple's new iPhone SE 2 offer on Amazon. Today the e-commerce of Jeff Bezos offers an interesting discount on the smartphone...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: