Pokémon Go improves its augmented reality: Pokémon can "hide" behind real objects

It seems like it was yesterday, but Pokémon Go came to our phones in 2016 and instantly became a mass phenomenon. The game catapulted augmented reality to the front line, even though the end result was less impressive than that shown in the promotional videos. Four years later, we are getting closer to that better integration of Pokémon in our world.

Niantic has announced the inclusion of Reality Blending or reality integration in Pokémon Go, by which Pokémon can be partially hidden by real objects in the augmented reality camera. This new advanced augmented reality integration is being tested on a handful of Android terminals.





The Pokémon, better integrated into your world

It is the second time that Niantic has improved the Pokemon Go augmented reality engine. The first time with the arrival of AR + mode, compatible with iPhone 6 or higher and Android phones with AR Core support. In AR + mode, the Pokémon react according to how closely you find them, and you should sneak up on them not to “scare them away.”

Now comes, or rather the test begins, in an even more advanced and exclusive augmented reality mode. It does not have a specific name, although the technology it uses is called Reality Blending in English. It basically consists of better integrate virtual creatures into real environments. In practice, this assumes that the Pokémon is covered by real objects instead of always being in the foreground.

As you can see in the previous demonstration, the method is far from being extremely realistic at the moment, although it is a promising first step for the monsters to represent themselves in augmented reality just as they would in reality: it can be covered by objects in front of them.

This advanced method will reach a random number of players who have a select number of Android mobiles. It’s compatible with Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 4Although Niantic announces that support for other devices and more users will be added soon in the future.

Taking advantage of the occasion, Niantic has also announced the availability of a PokéStops scanning, which will ask coaches with level 40 or higher to record a 30-second video at the actual location of a PokéStop or Gym. From these videos, Niantic plans to create a dynamic 3D map of locations that is expected to be integrated into the game in the future.