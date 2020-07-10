Poco M2 Pro: Quad camera and big battery in Xiaomi’s new cheap mid-range

The successors to last year’s Poco F1 were slow to arrive, but the ban was finally opened this year with the Poco F2 Pro and Poco X2. The third to arrive is the new Little M2 Pro, a new suit for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s with a few changes like faster fast charging.

The Poco M2 Pro is a new mid-range terminal that seeks to give you more than it costs. For this, it offers you Snapdragon 720G, 48-megapixel quad camera and a great battery from 165 euros to change.

Poco M2 Pro datasheet

LITTLE M2 Pro screen IPS LCD 6.67 ”

Full HD

Gorilla Glass 5 Dimensions and weight 165.75 x 76.68 x 8.8mm

209 g. Processor Snapdragon 720G

Adreno 618 GPU RAM 4/6 GB Storage 64/128 GB

MicroSD up to 512 GB Frontal camera 16 MP Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.79 (64 MP f / 1.89 in the international model)

8 MP f / 2.2 wide-angle

5 MP macro

2 MP bokeh Battery 5,020 mAh

33W fast charge Operating system Android 10

MIUI 11 Connectivity 4G

Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth 5 Infrared USB-C Headphone jack The international version has NFC Other The fingerprint reader on the side

Splash resistance Price From 165 euros to change

It sounds a little to me

Again, Xiaomi, or POCO, is betting on reusing another model to increase the ranks of its POCO brand. If the POCO X2 was a clone of the Redmi K30 and the POCO F2 Pro was a clone of the Redmi K30 Pro, the POCO M2 Pro Shares 99% of DNA with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s that we knew a few months ago. The finishes, the logo and little else changed.

I mean, we have a terminal with a 6.67-inch LCD screen and Full HD resolution, with standard refreshment, Gorilla Glass 5 and a centred perforation to integrate the front camera. The fingerprint reader is located on one side of the terminal.

The power of the Poco M2 Pro is borne by the Snapdragon 720G from Qualcomm that brings optimizations for games to cheaper terminals. The available versions combine 4 and 6 GB of RAM and 64 and 128 GB of storage, expandable by microSD card of up to 512 GB.

Quad camera and big battery

For cameras, Xiaomi bets on fewer megapixels than the company, while maintaining the versatility of having four lenses, one for each situation. The main sensor is 48 megapixels with f / 1.79 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a latest 2-megapixel sensor for bokeh. Ahead, the self-portrait camera is 16 megapixels.

The autonomy of the Poco M2 Pro is run by a battery with a capacity of 5,020 mAh and with 33W fast charge support. This is the second big difference with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s / Pro that, according to versions, stayed at 18W or 30W.

Versions and prices of Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro has been announced in India, where it will go on sale in the colours black, blue and green next July 14. There it is put on sale in three versions with different combinations of RAM and storage:

Poco M2 Pro 4 + 64 GB : 13,999 Indian rupees, 165 euros in exchange.

: 13,999 Indian rupees, 165 euros in exchange. Poco M2 Pro 6 + 64 GB : 14,999 Indian rupees, 177 euros in exchange.

: 14,999 Indian rupees, 177 euros in exchange. Poco M2 Pro 6 + 128 GB: 16,999 Indian rupees, 201 euros in exchange.

More information | Little bit