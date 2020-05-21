Thursday, May 21, 2020
POCO F2 Pro vs POCOPHONE F1, everything that has changed in the new 'flagship killer'

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

POCO F2 Pro vs POCOPHONE F1, everything that has changed in the new 'flagship killer'

In the summer of 2018 POCO presented the POCOPHONE F1, one of the terminals that has caused the most noise in the Android industry due to its value for money. A proposal that caressed the high range and that was in the range of 300 euros. The company returns to the charge and it does so with the POCO F2 Pro, the spiritual successor to the POCO F1.

There are many differences on the table, both at the level of the new generation hardware itself and the POCO philosophy, which has gone from creating independent terminals to the Xiaomi catalog to ‘rebranding’ to an old acquaintance in this world of the economic high-end: the Redmi K30 Pro.


Finally we find premium airs in a POCO terminal

Image 2020 05 12 14 24 46

One of the reasons the POCO F1 was so cheap was because it was not a premium terminal, but rather a mid-range with a high-end heart (the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845). In this case we find a terminal at the height of any other high-end Xiaomi, such as the Mi 10, as well as competitors like OnePlus, with a glass body, a first-line design and specifications that leave nothing in the pipeline.

Last year the POCO F1 had a 6.18-inch IPS panel, which grows to 6.67 inches with AMOLED technology in the case of this POCO F2 Pro. This implies a major change at the dimension level, being a significantly longer terminal this F2 Pro. The jump is also made to the mechanized camera, which manages to avoid the notch in this POCO generation.

The jump to the Snapdragon 865 implies coming from the hand of 5G technology. Besides, first-line specifications are maintained throughout the set, to highlight the growth of the battery and its fast charge

The biggest leap comes in hardware, which it repeats with the best processor-level setup. Thus we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 accompanied by a base configuration of 6 + 128 GB of internal memory, UFS 3.1 in the case of internal storage and LPDDR4 in the case of RAM. The battery jumps to 4,700mAh, an important upgrade compared to the 4,000mAh of the F1. Fast charging also changes, going from Qualcomm’s 3.0 charge to Xiaomi’s own 3015W system.

Image 2020 05 12 14 25 00

Have the Snapdragon 865 implies betting on 5G technology, an important leap from F1. The WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC connectivity and (surprise in high range) 3.5mm headphone jack could not be missing either.

Definitely, a more than complete set at the hardware level that ends the shortcomings that POCO F1 had, putting on the table a high-end proposal that comes to compete from you to you with the best of the premium segment.

Four cameras that do not give up the telephoto lens

Image 2020 05 12 14 25 14

The POCO F2 Pro’s camera setup convinces, at least on paper. Firstly, the presence of a telephoto lens stands out, something the Xiaomi Mi 10 doesn’t even have. Aside from this 5-megapixel telephoto lens, we find a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor.

The POCO F2 Pro does its homework at the primary sensor level, incorporates a telephoto, ultra wide-angle and adds a sensor for bokeh. On paper, it looks great

Considering that the POCO F1 had a dual camera system with a primary and secondary sensor, this is a good leap to bring versatility. Last year the POCO F1 surprised by its good photographic performance, so we will wait for the corresponding analysis to see if this new generation performs as well as the previous one.

At the software level, despite the independence proclaimed by POCO, we continue to meet MIUI, the Xiaomi ROM. In this case we are talking about MIUI 11 slightly customized by POCO with a view to improving gross performance, all based on Android 10, the latest version available for the Google operating system.

Technical specifications of POCO F2 Pro vs POCO F1

Image 2020 05 12 14 25 41

The POCO F2 Pro has a promotional price that starts from 499 euros until May 15. From that date, the POCO F2 Pro will cost 549 euros, price that is still quite competitive given the high-end Android with 5G technology.

LITTLE F1LITTLE F2
DIMENSIONS155.5 x 75.2 x 8.8mm
182g		163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm
218 g
SCREEN6.18 ”
Full HD +
IPS LCD		6.67 ”
Full HD +
AMOLED
PROCESSORQualcomm Snapdragon 845Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
INTERNAL MEMORY64 GB
128 GB
256 GB		128 GB
256 GB
RAM6 GB
8 GB		6 GB LPDDR4
8GB LPDDR5
DRUMS4,000 mAh
Quick Charge 3.0		4,700 mAh
30W fast charge
REAR CAMERA12 MP
5 MP		64 MP
13 MP wide angle
5 MP telephoto + macro
2 MP bokeh
FRONT CAMERA20 MP20 MP
SOFTWAREMIUI 9
Android 8.1		MIUI 11
Android 10
OTHERSInfrared facial recognition
3.5 mm minijack
USB Type-C
Fingerprint reader		Pop-up camera
Facial recognition
3.5 mm minijack
USB Type-C
5G SA / NSA
PRICEFrom 289 eurosFrom 549 euros

