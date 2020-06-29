Pluto, about 5,900 million km from the Sun, could have liquid water inside it

A study rewrites the theories of scientists on the ancient history of Pluto and suggests that it Liquid oceans are common on the dwarf planets of the external solar system. This is the conclusion of a new study published on June 22 in the journal Nature Geoscience.

According to the scientists, like a dusty disc of debris melted around our Sun, the dwarf planet would have slowly massed together with fragments of rock and ice. Once big enough, Pluto’s internal heat would melt some of its ice, creating an underground ocean.

If the celestial body on the edge of the Solar System had formed quickly, the heat generated by this process could have been enough to keep the oceans liquid underground for billions of years.

Recent research has suggested a new model of dwarf planet formation: a multi-stage process in which a planetesimal grows relatively slow to about 300 kilometres in diameter and the final growth stage occurs rapidly. In this scenario, Pluto could form in about 30,000 years. In addition, other large Kuiper Belt items could also have started this way and also have oceans.

The atmosphere of the celestial body could also be surprisingly robust.