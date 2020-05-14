Tokyo: The management of a large aquarium in Japan has appealed to the public to video chat with the animals they keep in their fish house, especially L, as these sensitive creatures are being forgotten by humans due to the lockdown.

At the SMEDA Aquarium in Tokyo, there is a beautiful sea creature called Garden L. When you dig out of the sand, you find humans in front of you, but now the fish house is empty of people and they are slowly forgetting humans. These l look like thick grass and for this reason they are called garden l. But now L is hiding her head in the dust as soon as she sees the administration.

According to animal behavior experts, L is forgetting humans and is frightened by the staff. Based on this, a campaign has been launched on social media so that people can make video calls and talk to them in a lovely tone or keep watching them.

It has been said on Twitter that many sea creatures including L have become ill and are forgetting humans. Now, as soon as she sees someone coming towards her, she immediately slips into the sand. Before that, she used to look people in the eye.

People on Twitter have been asked to show their face to L. There are currently more than 300 Ls in the aquarium and five large tablets have been taken for them and their screens have been turned towards LK tanks. The administration will continue the campaign from May 3 to 5.