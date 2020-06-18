Play the piano with friends, remotely and from your mobile: this is Google’s new shared piano

Google is known for playing multiple online experiments From time to time, almost all based on exploiting the collaborative possibilities of web browsers, not only on your particular Chrome. Hence sometimes their doodles they become games to pass the time, or educational tools of many different kinds.

The last thing that comes from the Google factory is a shared piano. As you read, a piano available through a web browser, also for mobile phones, in which we can create a private session with a link to share with whoever we want. Diverse people playing the piano on the same page with no other requirements than having the page open. Ideal for playing and also for teaching and learning.

Google’s shared piano

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote collaborative tools continue to emerge and evolve, and Google wanted to bring a different touch to this piano. A piano that allows several people, a maximum of 10, to play music at the same time simply by opening the link corresponding to the room we are in, or that we create our own room to share music with our friends.

Another of the ideas of this shared piano resides in the educational section since thanks to it, knowledge can be imparted at a distance although the handling, for what we have tried, is a bit complex. In the desktop browser we logically depend on the mouse to press the keys and on the mobile something complicated is done by the size of the keys themselves. Regardless, the experience is fun and may continue to evolve in the future.

Google’s shared keyboard is originally designed for Chrome although it works flawlessly in other browsers. Here we have tested it in Brave and also in Safari on an iPad, and everything has worked without errors. Of course, this shared keyboard can be used without problems on the mobile phone from any browser and only has the drawback that we mentioned before: the keys are small. Or our big fingers, who knows.

Play with nine other people remotely and from your mobile

Another addition is that we can change the sound that the keyboard emits and we have others available such as drums, a marimba, a violin, string sounds in general and also woodwind sounds. By the way, there is also a synthesizer in case someone feels very nostalgic for the 80s. As we say, Google’s shared piano is free to access and you only need to click on the following link to start playing, and learn, with it, since we can make it show the notes that we play (in English nomenclature, yes).