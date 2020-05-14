Thursday, May 14, 2020
Platforms of “shared economy” face an uncertain future due to a pandemic

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Uber said it lost about $ 3 billion and that the turnover from its car trips had dropped about 80% in April.

– Security, "the new experience" –

As in other sectors of the economy, companies that mediate between the supply and demand of these accommodation or transport services will have to rebuild consumer confidence so that they return.

Sundararajan said these companies start with an advantage, because for years they have been working to help change consumer habits.

But Lucas Coffman, an expert in behavioral economics at Boston College, said that trust can be a problem, and highlighted the "reputational" system that developed and uses most of these services.

"You also have to trust everyone who traveled in your seat before you did," Coffman said.

For PwC analyst Barr, some segments of this world of shared goods and services could emerge stronger from the crisis, and he aimed at corporate aircraft or chauffeured transportation in high-end cars.

"The new experience will be security," he summarized.

According to Saif Benjaafar, director of the University of Minnesota's Shared Economy Initiative, these service platforms have already been integrated into the lifestyle and are expanding into new areas, such as medicine and education, and that trend “will continue "

"I think people are getting used to the idea of ​​opening an app and getting things done when they need them."

