Plants are able to secretly communicate by sending underground electrical signals

By Brian Adam
Plants are able to secretly communicate by sending underground electrical signals

Plants have a “hidden network” of underground electrical signals that are transmitted to each other, use mycorrhizal fungi in the soil as a sort of electrical circuit. Through a combination of physical experiments and mathematical models, the researchers have explored the functioning of this electrical network.

It is not yet clear what messages the plants might want to exchange. “We can use the mathematical model to simulate the processes studied on a computer instead of performing expensive and lengthy experiments,” says electrical engineer Yuri Shtessel of the University of Alabama in Huntsville. The researcher, together with biochemist Alexander Volkov of the University of Oakwood, Shtessel tested communications between different types of plants in separate pots.

Without an electrical conductor that connects them, the connection between the two plants was broken. With a silver wire inserted, however, the network was active and functioning again, which suggests that any type of electrical conductor can be used for this “instant messaging system”. This network also seemed to be the same for different types of plants.

In the new research, in fact, aloe vera and cabbage plants were used, while previous experiments had examined tomato plants. “I think it is absolutely possible that the signals can propagate through the root network and spread from a tomato plant to, say, an oak“, continues Shtessel.”Soil has the role of conductor“. This new study it does not draw definitive conclusions about what is said among plants or how much of the communication is intentional or not. However, it opens the doors to future and interesting studies.

