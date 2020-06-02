Plans to add automatic 'Skyborg' jets to the US Air Force

Washington DC: By 2023, the US Air Force is preparing to add jets to its fleet that are equipped with artificial intelligence as well as fully automatic and autonomous. It is estimated that the US Air Force has allocated کروڑ 400 million for this purpose, which will be given to one or more companies to develop prototypes of these automatic aircraft.

"Skyborg" (Skyborg) The so-called automated aircraft will be able to fly in batches with fighter jets, but they will also be able to carry out missions in a fully automated manner, without human intervention.

They will be built specifically for dangerous missions where sending humans or expensive fighter jets can cause severe loss of life and property. That is why there is an emphasis on keeping the production cost of Skyborg jets to a minimum.

According to the American defense magazine Defense News, the four companies vying for the Skyborg contract include Boeing Corporation and Lockheed Martin, which are considered rivals in the defense industry.

Interestingly, the technology to make fighter and bomber aircraft fully automated and autonomous is already in a state of flux, which is commonly used in today's submarine drones and cruise missiles, but this is the first. There will be an opportunity to use this technology to build automatic and autonomous jets that are faster than sound and capable of flying multiple times like conventional warplanes.

Military experts say the successful completion of a Skyborg or similar project would revolutionize air warfare and could lead to "unmanned combat aircraft" instead of manned fighter jets on the battlefield of the future. (UCAVs) rule.