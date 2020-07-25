The Taoiseach has confirmed that the whole school of the country will open next month.

The Taoiseach said that a comprehensive plan on the matter will be discussed at the Government meeting on Monday and that the plan will be published after that meeting.

The Taoiseach stated that the details of the various measures are currently being finalized.

“These are big challenges, we want to address them safely,” said the Taoiseach.

Meanwhile, the Association of Secondary Teachers is calling for an investment program to support reopening schools.

The country’s schools have been closed since March 12 as a result of the coronary virus pandemic.