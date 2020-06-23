Planet X: could the ninth planet of the Solar System really exist?

Simply called “Planet Nine” or, even more mysteriously “Planet X”, it is a hypothetical celestial body that could be beyond Pluto. Since it was theorized to today, astronomers have searched for it, but it has never been found. One wonders: does this notorious world really exist near the borders of the Solar System?

The region of the solar system that lies beyond the orbit of Neptune is a bit “demanding”, because the objects that experts are looking for are very small and, above all, very far away. This makes them difficult to spot. Our understanding of the external solar system was completely absent until 1992 when astronomers found the first Kuiper Belt object, a small residue frozen by the formation of the solar system.

Since then, as often happens, thousands of other such objects have been found, which have since been called Extreme trans-Neptunian object (eTNO). In 2003, astronomers discovered the strangest eTNO ever, Sedna: about half the size of Pluto, over the course of 11,000 years the celestial body oscillates from an orbit of 76 astronomical units to over 900 UA (an astronomical unit is the distance of the Earth from the Sun, 150 million kilometres).

Sedna’s orbit is all too strange, so the experts wondered: how can such a quasi-planet reach such an enormous and detached orbit without being completely expelled from the solar system? Something could “hold” Sedna gravitationally tied to himself. Other celestial bodies of the genus with such a strange orbit were discovered later. There is no reason to expect such an orbit, so experts hypothesized the presence of a planet capable of modelling the orbits of these objects.

If it does exist, Planet Nine is far away from us. Photographing it, therefore, is very difficult even today. Furthermore, it is difficult to make ends meet with the existence of a ninth planet with the formation of the solar system. Astronomers may try to “get it into the equations”, but the more complicated the scenario, the more difficult it is to believe. Without an iron proof, astronomers are unlikely to be “duped” by the strange orbits of a dozen frozen celestial bodies .. therefore other, much more concrete tests are needed.