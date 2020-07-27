Plan for the world’s largest research station and natural habitat on the seabed

Paris: For the first time in history, a research center and marine life habitat will be set up on the sea floor. The spirit of the project is scuba diver and researcher Fabian Costo and industrial designer Ez Bihar.

Several modules will be set up in the 4,000-square-foot marine laboratory called Proteus, where scientists from around the world will be invited to conduct research on the oceans. Different types of experiments will be conducted in different areas, ranging from climate change to aquatic life.

Key areas include laboratories, private quarters, a medical facility, and a moon pool where people can access the seabed. Not only that, but the entire center will be closed in glass, food will be grown there, solar plants will be installed for electricity and a video production house will also be set up. The center will also help understand tsunamis and hurricanes.

Proteus is being called the Underwater International Space Station, where experts from the government and private companies will work together and invite scientists from around the world. Its creators include Fabian Costo, the grandson of the famous scuba diver and scientist Yak de Costo, who has previously built a 14-foot-long research submarine called the Troy.

According to Fabian, research on the oceans is 1000 times more important than space research because our survival depends on the oceans. “We’ve barely seen 20 percent of the oceans,” he says. That is why work on the project is in full swing, which will take three years to complete.

The Proteus project will also build special habitats for marine life, and experts will be able to stay here day and night and even for weeks to carry out their research.

On the other hand, there is currently a small underwater laboratory near the coast of Florida, covering an area of ​​400 square feet, where scientists are conducting their research day and night.