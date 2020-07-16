Plague kills 15-year-old boy in China, plague confirmed in US

Beijing / Colorado: A 15-year-old boy died of plague in China, after which 15 people who had contact with the boy were quarantined.

A 15-year-old Mongolian child has died of a plague in China, according to the World News Agency.

China’s National Institutes of Health has quarantined 15 people who had sex with the boy and all have been tested. They will be allowed to go home if the negative comes, but the emergency imposed in a Mongolian village has been lifted.

In the US state of Colorado, squirrels were tested on suspicion and confirmed the plague. Authorities instructed citizens to be careful and stay away from squirrels and to report any dead squirrels to the health department immediately.