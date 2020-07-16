Latest newsTop Stories
Plague kills 15-year-old boy in China, plague confirmed in US

By Brian Adam
Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Plague of squirrels has also been confirmed in the US state of Colorado, photo: file

Beijing / Colorado: A 15-year-old boy died of plague in China, after which 15 people who had contact with the boy were quarantined.

A 15-year-old Mongolian child has died of a plague in China, according to the World News Agency.

China’s National Institutes of Health has quarantined 15 people who had sex with the boy and all have been tested. They will be allowed to go home if the negative comes, but the emergency imposed in a Mongolian village has been lifted.

In the US state of Colorado, squirrels were tested on suspicion and confirmed the plague. Authorities instructed citizens to be careful and stay away from squirrels and to report any dead squirrels to the health department immediately.

This is what an iconic B-25 bomber from World War II looks like

Top Stories Brian Adam -
One of the most iconic planes of the Second World War is undoubtedly the B-25 bomber. Papua New Guinea was a site of military...
A Venetian doctor played a key role in shaping modern chemistry

Science Brian Adam -
The Italian scientist Santorio Santori, lived between 1561 and 1636, provided an explanation of the functioning of matter twenty years before Galileo. In notes...
A unique wedding ceremony in Saudi Arabia on the video conference application "Zoom"

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Mecca: Due to the lockdown in Saudi Arabia, a young man from Makkah, Khidr bin Mustafa, arranged a wedding ceremony on the video conference...
35-year-old video game auctioned for Rs 2 crore

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Dallas: Nintendo's old and popular video game "Super Mario Brothers" was recently auctioned off at an online auction for 11 114,000 (approximately PKR 20...
Oppo introduces world's fastest charger

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Oppo, the world's leading mobile and technology company, has introduced the world's fastest 125-watt charger for consumers worried about mobile charging. According to the international...
Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past few hours, as it claims...
