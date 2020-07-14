Pixel Buds: Google Airpods are now available in Spain

Apple's success with its Airpods is on track to turn four (in December) and In all this time we have seen how many brands started a path to replicate that success. Google is not one of those that have run the most but it is true that with these Pixel Buds of 2020 the bet goes up to be equal to that of those of Cupertino. And, luckily, we already have them available in Spain.

Although it seems strange, because those of Mountain View continue to consider us a second country when it comes to receiving their releases on time hardware, in the case of these headphones we are quite on par with the main countries in our environment and we can already order them through the official online store of Google.

Compact and good design

In the absence of an in-depth test that confirms everything that Google promises, the truth is that These Pixel Buds surprise with their design, very compact and very much in line with other gadgets. of the company, with those rounded shapes that are reminiscent of those of current Chromecasts. These are in-ear helmets, which barely protrude and enter our ear through pads.

Google Pixel Buds.

Weighing 5.3 grams per earphone, these Pixel Buds arrive with IPX4 certification, which guarantees that we will be able to carry them while we exercise or it rains, since they can easily resist drops of water or our own sweat. They offer bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and for sound they have a 12mm dynamic speaker transducer, passive noise reduction technology and what, from Mountain View, they define as "space ventilation" that is responsible for reducing the internal pressure on the ear.

Google Pixel Buds.

Each headphone features dual microphones with "beamforming technology"as well as an accelerometer with voice detection. Saying that the round area of ​​the white headset offers a touch surface from which we can control all its functions and even invoke the Google assistant to ask you for anything you need, without having to take your smartphone out of your pocket or touch its screen .

Its autonomy is, according to the company, five hours of music playback per earpiece and 2.5 hours of voice conversation for phone calls. However, together with the case they total 24 hours in total for normal use. If what we will do is talk and talk non-stop, that time will be reduced to 12 hours. You already have it available to buy, only in white, at a price of 199 euros.

>