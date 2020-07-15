MobileAndroidTech GiantsGoogleTech News
Pixel 4a appears briefly on the Google website: here is the design

By Brian Adam
Pixel 4a appears briefly on the Google website: here is the design

It has been rumored for several months now Google Pixel 4a, the “low cost” smartphone the Californian company, which is expected to end in a price range between 299 and 399 dollars. However, indiscretions do not seem to want to know to end.

In fact, according to what reported by The Verge, Google Pixel 4a it appeared briefly on the official portal Canadian BigG. More precisely, the render that you can see at the bottom of the news has “shown up” on a page dedicated to Nest Wi-Fi, so there was probably an error by some insiders.

In any case, the leaked image, which we can define “unofficial” (since it was published directly by Google), does not tell us anything new. In fact, rumors and leaks have been going in this direction for some time: the smartphone should have a front panel with a hole for the camera positioned at the top left and a single rear lens, accompanied by the LED flash. On the back there also seems to be room for a “classic” fingerprint sensor, which should find a place in the center of the backcover (moved slightly upwards).

We remind you that recently there has been a shower of rumors and leaks related to Google Pixel 4a. However, the date is not known yet where the smartphone should be announced. Despite this, it seems that the “highlight” is not too far away, given that FCC certification has recently arrived. We’ll see: we’ll probably know more over the next few weeks.

