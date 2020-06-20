Tech NewsApps
Updated:

Photoshop launches mobile editing to edit photos from your cell phone

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Echo Plus second generation in super discount on Amazon!

As part of the Amazon discounts on their devices, there is a very interesting offer on Amazon Echo Plus,...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon devices are back on offer: up to 35% discount on Echo and Fire TV Stick 4K

Offers are back on Amazon devices. The Seattle giant kicked off one series of discounts on products from the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Download Photoshop Camera from your smartphone’s app store, it’s completely free!

Adobe launches Photoshop mobile edition. * Photo: Writing

Using filters on our smartphones for our photos is no longer something new, but to edit them and eliminate someone who ruined a shot by sneaking into the background, it is necessary to use programs on our computers and follow a procedure that takes time. For this, Photoshop launches the mobile edition to edit photos from the cell phone and not have to resort to our computers to make a photograph look perfect.

Photoshop launches the mobile edition to edit photos from the cell phone

In fact, not all people have editing programs to improve photographs, many have a cost and are not the easiest to manipulate.

Photoshop Camera

Adobe launched the Photoshop Camera application, this mobile version in which in addition to editing your photos in a simple and fast way, you can take snapshots and have fun with its more than 80 available pre-set filters.

Photoshop launches the mobile edition to edit photos from the cell phone

Instant edit?

That’s right, with Photoshop Camera you can edit your snapshots in real-time even before they are taken. The changes will be seen through the cell phone camera before pressing the shutter to capture.

Photoshop launches the mobile edition to edit photos from the cell phone

80 filters

The eighty filters include studio light mode and basic portrait mode, as well as others with highly artistic and sensational styles. Experiment with pop style filters, blossoming, natural skies, spectrum, food, stage, analogue, night mode, comic skies, interstellar, prism, celestial, double exposure, colour echo, mixed media, blue skies, wit and many more. It all depends on your mood and the style you want to give your photos.

Photoshop launches the mobile edition to edit photos from the cell phone

Artificial intelligence

The Adobe app works with Artificial Intelligence, which allows the user to automatically retouch the shots. Instantly detect spaces and transform them using this technology to have the best result.

Photoshop launches the mobile edition to edit photos from the cell phone

Also read: 5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

How to get the app?

All you have to do is enter the online store of your smartphone while browsing with #LaRedDeTusEmociones;  search Photoshop Camera, which is completely free and have fun. Capture photos and edit them instantly with your Ki t Friend.

More Articles Like This

Huawei inaugurates the new Customer Service Center in Milan: here are all the services offered

Tech Giants Brian Adam -
Huawei today announced the inauguration of the new Customer Service Center in Milan, in Via Francesco Londonio 20 / A, which starts a new...
Read more

Google Docs, Sheets and Slides starts activating its dark theme on Android

Apps Brian Adam -
After the application of Google, the next applications of the company to receive the dark theme are Google Docs, Sheets and Slide. After almost...
Read more

Samsung, the new laptops arrive: "Galaxy Book Event" event on June 22nd

Laptops Brian Adam -
The day of Monday 22 June will be very rich for technology enthusiasts. To the Apple WWDC opening conference, in fact, another event is...
Read more

Tiger Lake with integrated Xe GPU shows your muscles with Battlefield V in an online video

Computing Brian Adam -
Ryan Shrout of Intel yesterday on his official Twitter account has published a movie in which he sees the Tigel Lake processor tested with...
Read more

Mediaworld: discount on the 55-inch QLED Samsung TV of the Q90R line

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
New day, new promotions from Mediaworld, which in the new "Eco Mania" flyer, active online and in stores until next June 24, 2020, allows...
Read more

ESA and NASA’s Solar Orbiter makes its first close fly over the Sun.

Science Brian Adam -
New great goal achieved by the Solar Orbiter, the spacecraft of the European Space Agency and NASA has finally accomplished his first close flight...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY