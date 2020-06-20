Photoshop launches mobile editing to edit photos from your cell phone

Download Photoshop Camera from your smartphone’s app store, it’s completely free!

Using filters on our smartphones for our photos is no longer something new, but to edit them and eliminate someone who ruined a shot by sneaking into the background, it is necessary to use programs on our computers and follow a procedure that takes time. For this, Photoshop launches the mobile edition to edit photos from the cell phone and not have to resort to our computers to make a photograph look perfect.

In fact, not all people have editing programs to improve photographs, many have a cost and are not the easiest to manipulate.

Photoshop Camera

Adobe launched the Photoshop Camera application, this mobile version in which in addition to editing your photos in a simple and fast way, you can take snapshots and have fun with its more than 80 available pre-set filters.

Instant edit?

That’s right, with Photoshop Camera you can edit your snapshots in real-time even before they are taken. The changes will be seen through the cell phone camera before pressing the shutter to capture.

80 filters

The eighty filters include studio light mode and basic portrait mode, as well as others with highly artistic and sensational styles. Experiment with pop style filters, blossoming, natural skies, spectrum, food, stage, analogue, night mode, comic skies, interstellar, prism, celestial, double exposure, colour echo, mixed media, blue skies, wit and many more. It all depends on your mood and the style you want to give your photos.

Artificial intelligence

The Adobe app works with Artificial Intelligence, which allows the user to automatically retouch the shots. Instantly detect spaces and transform them using this technology to have the best result.

How to get the app?

All you have to do is enter the online store of your smartphone while browsing with #LaRedDeTusEmociones; search Photoshop Camera, which is completely free and have fun. Capture photos and edit them instantly with your Ki t Friend.