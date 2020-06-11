Photoshop Camera is now available on Android, what can you do?

A few months ago we brought you to these pages news about the camera that Adobe was preparing in the heat of the Photoshop brand. An app that wanted to take advantage of artificial intelligence to offer very elaborate filters and all kinds of corrections on the images we take, so that they look unrecognizable in our Instagram posts.

Adobe already had this application available in the Apple store for all iOS devices, so Android users were waiting expectantly for their opportunity. And this has arrived a few hours ago which is when Photoshop Camera has made an appearance in the Play Store to download it, although of course, for a handful of devices. It is not that it is very incompatible, but it does have to meet some requirements.

Photos with live filters

As we say, the main attraction of the application is the enormous collection of filters that it brings and that is capable of applying in real time on the image it captures from the mobile camera. We will have many trends and all with truly amazing results, which give a professional touch to our creations.

Photoshop Camera Filters for Android.

Of course also we can take an image already stored on the smartphone to touch it up with some extras, in addition to the typical parameters that Photoshop has in its computer or tablet versions. This is calibration of shadows, highlight areas, brightness, contrast, exposure, intensity, clarity, blacks or saturation.

Anyway, these parameters, which are quite common in all photo editors that come with mobile OS by default, they have nothing to do with the smart fixes Photoshop Camera can offer you. The images improve a lot in the contrast between light and dark areas, so you can count on this app to make small smart touches if necessary.

To say that this app does not work on all Android phones and that you will have to have a high-end device to perform without problems: certain Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, some OnePlus, etc. Otherwise, you may have sudden closings or may not be available for download directly. It is the problem of these developments that make intensive use of the resources of smartphones, with artificial intelligence and everything, thanks to filters that are applied in real time with depth effects.

If you are looking for a camera to take amazing photos with many filters and editing options, do not hesitate to at least try it. Good results are assured.