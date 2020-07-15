Phase 4 of the release of the Covid-19 restrictions has been postponed until August

The reproduction rate of Covid-19 is again above 1 in Ireland and the Taoiseach says it must be kept below 1 to allow schools to reopen

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced in the evening that the State will not move to Phase 4 of the Decommissioning Plan until 10 August.

Phase 4 was set to begin next Monday, July 20th.

The Taoiseach said that the reproduction rate of Covid-19 was again above 1 in Ireland and needed to be brought back below 1, especially so that schools could reopen in the autumn.

There is also concern about the recent rise in cases of the disease, especially among young people.

There would be a risk that the schools could not be opened if we proceeded to the next stage next Monday, the Taoiseach said.

The disease now affects 3.9 people per 100,000, compared to 2.5 people on the lowest day.

The Taoiseach said that he understood that some people would be disappointed by certain decisions but that "we all value our people, our neighbors… and our country".

The decision not to proceed to the next stage of the unlock plan means that nightclubs and hotels where food is unavailable will not be allowed to reopen until 10 August.

It was in the Government 's Disengagement Plan that they would open next Monday.

Concerned about house parties, only ten people, from four different families, will be allowed to meet in one house.

The plan will not go ahead with 100 people meeting together from Monday and 50 people allowed until 10 August. Currently 200 people are allowed to meet outdoors and in the deregulation plan that was to increase to 500 people.

It was also decided at an afternoon government meeting that it will be mandatory to wear face masks in future in shops and other indoor venues.

Ministers agreed to extend the regulation of front cover on the public transport system and to apply it elsewhere in indoor venues.

Under that regulation which came into force last Monday, anyone who does not comply with the mask regulation can be fined up to € 2,500 or six months in prison.

A ‘green list’ of countries that are considered OK to travel to will be announced next Monday because they have the same disease situation as here. The advice is always not to travel abroad unless necessary.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly revealed in the evening that only four cases of the disease in the last six weeks have involved people who came here from America.

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that two others who were infected with Covid-19 have died. 14 new cases confirmed.

No deaths were to be announced by the Northern Department of Health today and nine new cases of the disease were confirmed in the north.

At least 2,304 people have been killed in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,748 people south of the border and 556 north of it.

To date 31,482 cases of Covid-19 disease have been confirmed in Ireland, 25,683 cases south of the border and 5,799 cases north of it.

According to the latest figures from the Center for Health Protection Surveillance, the number of Covid-19 clusters or outbreaks in private homes rose to 96 cases last week.

There are 13 patients in hospitals certified as Covid-19 and ten of them in intensive care units. 158 patients are in hospital suspected of contracting the virus.