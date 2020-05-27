The Road Safety Authority is appealing for drivers to be alert to pedestrians while driving.

Drivers are being urged to take extra care this bank holiday weekend.

The latest figures show that twice the number of pedestrians killed on the roads so far this year.

The number of road fatalities overall has risen by 9% from 55 to 60 but the number of pedestrians killed has doubled from nine to 18 compared to the same period last year.

The Director of the Road Safety Authority said more and more people are walking and running these days when strict lock-in restrictions are in place in the country to stop the spread of the virus.

The RSA is strongly urging motorists and motorists on the country's roads to take extra care this bank holiday weekend while driving or exercising.