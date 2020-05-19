Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Peter Kavanagh appointed Gaeltacht spokesperson by the Green Party

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Nuacht.ie spoke to well-known county and Gael councilor Peter Kavanagh about his appointment as the Green Party Gaeltacht spokesperson

Peter Kavanagh appointed Gaeltacht spokesperson by the Green Party

The Green Party has confirmed that their county spokesperson is the well-known county and Gael councilor Peter Kavanagh.

Kavanagh, one of the founders of the Pop-Up Gaeltacht, has been the party's Irish and Gaeltacht spokesperson for some time, but has now been officially appointed to that role.

Speaking to Nuacht.ie he said he was "very happy" with his appointment.

"I'm not a Gaeltacht man and I always have to talk to Gaeltacht people to find out what's going on in the Gaeltacht. I am constantly in contact with those who live in the Gaeltacht and we have some members in the party who live in the Gaeltacht. ”

Kavanagh is "disappointed" that he failed to secure a seat in this year's general election.

"I was proud of the number of votes I got but understand that it will always be difficult in Dublin Mid-West as I was running against Paul Gogarty, a recognized government candidate with the Alliance Green.

"I was unlucky in that way but with that said, a candidate rarely succeeds in his first general election," he said.

Kavanagh pretends to "have his voice" bigger He would be "authoritative or stronger" if he was a TD, but says the Green Party is committed to the promotion and protection of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

"At the moment, I have local responsibilities as a councilor, I have a full-time job and I have a national role as an Irish and Gaeltacht spokesperson, there is a challenge to balance those three roles," said Kavanagh.

He said all party members were "vigilant" about the established government talks currently being held by the Green Party with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“Everyone in the Green Party understands the history of these two parties and what happened to the Green Party when they last joined government.

"The problem is that we are in a time of need and we need to talk to them to see if we can do the right thing, not just for the environment, but for housing and the health system and for the Gaeltacht and the Irish of it, ”he said.

Kavanagh said it was "important" to put together a powerful government program.

"Two thirds of the party's membership would have to support the government program and within the Green Party, no one will be prepared to take on any bad market," said Peadar Ó Caomhánach, Irish language and Gaeltacht spokesperson for the Green Party.

