MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

Pete Lau confirms that we will have cheap OnePlus again

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Pete Lau confirms that we will have cheap OnePlus again

OnePlus began its journey in the market in 2014 with the OnePlus One, despite the fact that the company had been founded a year earlier. The model surprised, therefore, although it did not reach the most powerful on the market in some aspects, offered value for money within the reach of very few, and although its sales model (by invitation) did not allow a rapid expansion of the brand, the line was known worldwide.

With the passage of time, OnePlus has been slightly changing its pricing policy, a path that led them to OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro quite far from that initial line that gave them much of their fame. But it seems that all that will change. Not because OnePlus is going to downgrade its high-end models now or in the future, but because we will see cheap OnePlus again.


More products for the European catalogue

Oneplus X

OnePlus has already tried its luck lowering specifications and prices of its models to offer cheaper terminals. He did it with the OnePlus X that finally had no successors. Instead, the Chinese manufacturer chose to start releasing models every six months instead of waiting a full year between generations. Hence the T models were born, with the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro being the last to be received.

The intention of OnePlus with this return to the economic models does not have to do with the fact that the prices of its highest lines will be lowered, but rather that The aim is to expand the catalogue of the brand’s products. And among these future products, in addition to all kinds of accessories, cheaper phone models will also appear.

“Once known for selling good phones at hard-to-believe prices, OnePlus wants to make phones more affordable again and expand to new product categories at the same time,” Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus

Some time ago rumours arose about a new device from the eastern firm, the OnePlus Z, which looked like it would become that spiritual successor to the OnePlus X that did not come at the time. Although the rumours around the phone were put out, they were put out soon, but Lau could be referring to the existence of this OnePlus Z being real.

“OnePlus is not going to unveil any of the products yet, but the new strategy will soon be glimpsed with an announcement for India. Later this year, the company hopes to bring lower-priced devices to other markets, including North America and Europe.”

Thus, it only remains to wait for the company to speak out. As Lau has indicated, the products will start to be put into circulation from India but will come to Europe later. We will be attentive to any announcement of the company in this regard. It will be interesting to see how the market behaves against a line of cheaper OnePlus phones now that many brands, including OnePlus itself, are constantly raising the price of their most powerful models.

More Articles Like This

Having Disney + as an application in the Windows 10

Apps Brian Adam - 0
If you are a Disney + user and want to enjoy the _streaming video platform of the company that created Mickey Mouse from your PC, you...
Read more

Trony launches a new offer on the truly unmissable Samsung soundbar

Electronics Brian Adam - 0
Even today, as usual, it is time for unmissable offers Trony has made a very interesting one for a soundbar developed by Samsung ...
Read more

Huawei MateBook X Pro with 512GB SSD on offer on Amazon

Laptops Brian Adam - 0
After reporting Amazon's discount on MacBook Air this morning, we return to the Seattle giant's catalog again to report another offer on a notebook....
Read more

Samsung Galaxy A71, analysis: a great mobile in all aspects that excels on screen, battery and also in price

Android Brian Adam - 0
It wasn't too long ago that the Samsung Galaxy A71 appeared, and despite having tough opponents within its own family (all Galaxy...
Read more

Contactless technology offers a safe and reliable solution during the COVID-19 pandemic

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
In Latin America and the Caribbean, businesses and consumers resort to contactless payments as part of their new daily routines. COVID-19 has created unprecedented...
Read more

New Xiaomi Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro 5G: 5G options for three medium ranges with MIUI 11

Android Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi had summoned us through their social networks for a presentation today in China. New models arrived at the catalog of its second brand,...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Pete Lau confirms that we will have cheap OnePlus again

OnePlus began its journey in the market in 2014 with the OnePlus One, despite the fact that the company...
Read more
Latest news

Nine more hit by Covid-19 dead, 37 new cases confirmed

Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,129 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,615 people south of the border and 514 north of it ...
Read more
Corona Virus

Costa Ricans will have a greater benefit to generate electricity with solar energy thanks to the new regulation

Brian Adam - 0
The “Distributed Generation of Minae Regulations” will further stimulate the energy sector, which translates into benefits for the Costa Rican consumer and an effective...
Read more
Apps

Having Disney + as an application in the Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
If you are a Disney + user and want to enjoy the _streaming video platform of the company that created Mickey Mouse from your PC, you...
Read more
Latest news

Another 9 after death in the State with Covid 19, 37 additional cases in the Republic

Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that nine others have died of Covid 19 in the State and 37 others have the virus. A total of...
Read more
Electronics

Trony launches a new offer on the truly unmissable Samsung soundbar

Brian Adam - 0
Even today, as usual, it is time for unmissable offers Trony has made a very interesting one for a soundbar developed by Samsung ...
Read more
Corona Virus

COVID-19 crisis will increase airline debt 20%, says IATA

Brian Adam - 0
The figure will reach US $ 550,000 million at the end of the year, according to the organization's calculations. By Expansion The crisis caused by the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY