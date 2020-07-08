Petal Search by Huawei adds APKMirror to your sources and allows you to install XAPK files

Huawei’s new mobiles do not include pre-installed Google services, but Huawei. This assumes that they do not bring Google Play, but Huawei App Gallery, but there is a problem: not all apps are in App Gallery. The ingenious solution of the company has been to create one more application: Petal Search.

Petal Search is pre-installed on new Huawei phones and is sometimes called the “Find Apps search widget”, as it is presented as a search bar similar to Google’s. The application is constantly renewed, and the latest improvements make it easier for you to find and install applications: add APKMirror to your sources and includes support for installing XAPK files.

Now with APKMirror

Petal Search is a box of surprises. The application is quite simple, presenting itself as a search bar in which you can search from images to news and, of course, also applications. The reason for the existence of Petal Search is Unify application searches from many sources on one site.

Not all apps are available in the Huawei App Gallery, but there are plenty of websites that have APK files from many apps. Petal Search searches all of them, including Huawei AppGallery, Aptoide, APKMonk, APKPure, APKCenter, Uptodown and even Google Play. A missing big name was APKMirror and is now also included in the results.

APKMirror results are mixed with other sources, so it will appear only in some applications. For now, Petal Search shows you only one font for each application and you cannot choose which version to download. The download from APKMirror is very fast because automatically choose the latest version available and you don’t have to do anything in the integrated browser.

Support for XAPK files is here

Some applications need more than an APK to work, for which the different websites with applications to download have had to find an alternative. One that has been running for a long time are XAPK files, which include additional data in addition to the current APK, but need an official installer.

Petal Search is now able to install XAPK files without using any other application. The process is the same as when installing any other type of application in APK format since Petal Search does the process of putting the additional files in its place in the background.

Support is for XAPK files, but not for APKM files with App Bundles. These are an invention of APKMirror that are installed with APK Mirror Installer. Now that APKMirror is included as a source, it would not be strange that in the future Petal Search could also install this type of applications.

