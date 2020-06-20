People with more muscles could resist infections better

There could be a link between muscle mass and immune system health. According to a new study published in the journal Science Advances, muscle tissue acts as a sort of refuge for immune cells, where they can take refuge and avoid being annihilated by the clash against pathogens.

T cells, which identify and kill viruses and harmful bacteria, run out in the face of chronic infections, resulting in a loss of function and a weakened immune response. This fact is often accompanied by one physical loss known as cachexia, a profound general deterioration leading to weight loss and a decrease in muscle mass.

The authors of the study, therefore, sought to identify a link between the function of T cells and the muscles. To do this, they have infected mice with lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) and found that this caused a release of a larger amount of a protein called interleukin-15 (IL-15).

The release helped to make fill the muscle tissue with immature lymphocyte sacs. These lymphocytes subsequently transformed into real T cells, which then escaped from the muscle and went to fight the foreign agent. A response that allows the immune system to deal with the virus continuously over a long period. “If T cells, which actively fight infection, lose their full functionality through continuous stimulation, the precursor cells can migrate from the muscles and develop into functional T cells” explains study author Jingxia Wu in a note.”This allows the immune system to fight the virus continuously over a long period.”