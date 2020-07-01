 sd
"People who booked vacations jumped down banks" News / 50 mins from now

By Brian Adam
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle...
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
The young Noah Donohoe buried in Belfast today

Latest news Brian Adam -
Fourteen-year-old Noah Donohoe was found dead in Belfast today in Belfast last weekend. He was missing for six days before his body was discovered...
New breast cancer awareness campaign

Latest news Brian Adam -
Charitable organization Breakthrough Cancer Research has launched a new breast cancer awareness campaign. The campaign is aimed at educating people about the dangers of skin...
Foster urging O'Neill to apologize for funeral

Latest news Brian Adam -
Northern First Minister Arlene Foster is calling on Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill to apologize for being one of hundreds in the funeral of...
America-bought global supply of Remdesivir

Latest news Brian Adam -
Most of the worldwide supply of Remdesivir medicines for the next three months has been purchased by the United States Government. The drug has been...
Irish-medium education in north north angry and resentful at lack of funding

Latest news Brian Adam -
Iontaobhas na Gaelscolaíochta said Education Minister Peter Weir should reconsider his decision not to award a penny of £ 156 million to an all-Irish...
Increased number of flights in the European Union from today

Latest news Brian Adam -
Most European Union member states are ending today the travel restrictions on people from fourteen countries. The Ryanair airline is also restarting today with 40%...
