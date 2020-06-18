At a hearing of the special Dáil committee on Covid-19, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Seán Kyne said that he was aware that there are people on islands between two councils about whether they should welcome visitors again.

He said that a recent poll showed that 92% of people in Inis Oírr, Árainn, were not yet calling for visitors.

Seán Kyne said that the National Public Health Emergency Team is due to discuss this issue today and will make recommendations to Government.

Éamon Ó Cuiv from Fianna Fáil advised that there was a need to distinguish between those of the islanders returning to town for the summer, those who had holiday homes on the islands and those who only spent a day or two on the islands.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh from Sinn Féin asked the Minister of State whether Udaras na Gaeltachta was given any additional funding due to the health crisis.

Seán Kyne stated in his reply that the Authority was allowed to apply for additional funding from the Department of Enterprise.

Responding to a question from Independent TD Catherine Connolly about water and fodder shortages in some islands, he said inspectors from the Department of Agriculture were going to the islands to investigate.