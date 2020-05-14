People in Miltown Malbay in County Clare say they cannot adhere to instructions on washing hands during the Covid pandemic19 because the water system is broken there on a regular basis.

For the fourth time in the past month the public water system in the area has broken down leaving homes, businesses and farms without water.

In Clonbrien on the north side of Miltown Malbay, the Murphy Murphy family owns a beef farm.

Before the public water system was put in place her great-grandfather had an open well on their land as a water supply.

But now because the public water system is breaking so often, Martina said the family is dependent on the well again.

She said the public system has broken twelve rounds since last December. Martina says they are unhappy with the way the locals are being treated in terms of water supply.

Seán O Brien said he is volunteering to help people who are finding themselves at home during the crisis. However, he said that it can be very difficult for people to wash their hands in accordance with Department of Health instructions as it is not possible to be certain whether the water in the fences will wash hands.

Farmers have to travel a while away from home to fill water barrels for their animals when a water supply system is broken.

Irish Water has apologized for the lack of customer supply. They say that the water pipe network in the area has been in operation for many years and that is causing the system to break regularly.

They say that it is planned to upgrade the system but that this is dependent on financial resources.

Irish Water says the work is planned to be completed before the start of next year.

Tomás Ó Máinnín will hear more about this story on Nuacht TG4 at 19:00