Transport Minister Éamon Ryan said that people cannot be forced to quarantine when they enter the country but that tighter restrictions are to be put in place shortly.

Among these new restrictions, people will be registered electronically when they come from abroad and some passengers will be tested.

Éamon Ryan argued that the quarantine restrictions already in place are working well but need to be more cautious and keep the situation under review.

He also pointed out that efforts to rebuild the tourism industry in the country need to be stepped up.