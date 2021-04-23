Penneys Reopening: Planned Changes and Affordable Store Reopening Dates

Penneys has 36 stores across the Republic of Ireland and shoppers are looking forward to the day they reopen to grab some bargains.

The company’s 11 stores in Northern Ireland are scheduled to reopen on April 30, but Dubliners will have to wait a bit longer.

As the launch of the vaccine continues, the government has set plans for some changes to the restrictions for May.

The government has said that if transmission of the virus reaches acceptable levels, the vaccination program proceeds as planned and public health councils allow a series of measures to be considered starting May 4.

Nonessential retail is poised for the go-ahead with stores like Penneys, River Island, and Brown Thomas all set to open once again.

However, the government has insisted that this will be done in stages. Click-and-collect services are likely to be the first to resume before the reopening phase of other retailers.

Speaking about the possible reopening next month, a Penneys spokesman said “safety remains their top priority.”

They added that there will be a series of “extensive security measures” for employees and customers, including strict social distancing protocols, hand sanitizing stations at the entrance, mandatory use of masks in the store, methacrylate box dividers and a greater cleaning in the store. .

Penneys has announced “new and exciting” collaborations with Disney and Pineapple ahead of an encouraging reopening date in May.

They told FM104: “We know our customers will love our amazing new spring / summer ranges, including bright leisure wear in pastel spring tones, as well as some exciting new collaborations with Disney and Pineapple, all to be found. in the store when we reopen. “