Friday, April 23, 2021
HomeNEWSPenneys Reopening: Planned Changes and Affordable Store Reopening Dates
NEWS

Penneys Reopening: Planned Changes and Affordable Store Reopening Dates

By Adi Butt
0
3
0 cc penneys reopening 2890463389.jpg
0 cc penneys reopening 2890463389.jpg

Penneys has 36 stores across the Republic of Ireland and shoppers are looking forward to the day they reopen to grab some bargains.

The company’s 11 stores in Northern Ireland are scheduled to reopen on April 30, but Dubliners will have to wait a bit longer.

As the launch of the vaccine continues, the government has set plans for some changes to the restrictions for May.

When is the probable reopening date?



Penneys in Dundrum and Blanchardstown will stay open until Friday night for holiday shoppers

The government has said that if transmission of the virus reaches acceptable levels, the vaccination program proceeds as planned and public health councils allow a series of measures to be considered starting May 4.

Nonessential retail is poised for the go-ahead with stores like Penneys, River Island, and Brown Thomas all set to open once again.

What changes are expected?



Shoppers leave Penneys on Dublin’s Henry Street as the country reopens after the recent closure of Level 5

However, the government has insisted that this will be done in stages. Click-and-collect services are likely to be the first to resume before the reopening phase of other retailers.

Speaking about the possible reopening next month, a Penneys spokesman said “safety remains their top priority.”

They added that there will be a series of “extensive security measures” for employees and customers, including strict social distancing protocols, hand sanitizing stations at the entrance, mandatory use of masks in the store, methacrylate box dividers and a greater cleaning in the store. .

Penneys has announced “new and exciting” collaborations with Disney and Pineapple ahead of an encouraging reopening date in May.

They told FM104: “We know our customers will love our amazing new spring / summer ranges, including bright leisure wear in pastel spring tones, as well as some exciting new collaborations with Disney and Pineapple, all to be found. in the store when we reopen. “

Via | Dublin live
Previous articleGreat white shark ‘able’ to reach Ireland being tracked after it takes an unusual turn in the Atlantic
Next articleMan in his 20s arrested in Ennis as part of Operation SKEIN
Adi Butt
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Euro Live News brings you the Latest news from around the world specially Eurape and ireland. We are Covering breaking news and headlines, local news, analysis, and opinion.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv