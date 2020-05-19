Tuesday, May 19, 2020
PC Engine Core Grafx Mini Review: one of the best mini consoles

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

After Nintendo, SEGA, Sony and even Commodore, the mini console market is enriched with the excellent PC Engine Core Grafx Mini.

PC Engine Core review Grafx Mini Review: one of the best mini consoles

I was born in 1982 and grew up reading video game magazines such as Game Power and Consolemania. Back then, magazines were not only a way to choose which titles to buy, but also to inquire about what was going on across the galaxy of consoles and home computers. In the pre-internet era, we lived in a smaller world, where the availability of products was not dictated by Amazon, but by the choices that made up the inventory of the neighborhood shop. In the early 1990s, I lived in a world made of Master System, Megadrive and Super Nintendo, with a few splashes of Atari, Commodore and Amiga at some friend's house. A splendid world, of course, but that didn't tell the full story of one of the most dense and significant moments in the history of video games.

The magazines talked about everything: dream machines like the Neo Geo, vanguards of virtual reality, prototypes for CD-ROM versions and consoles from distant lands, such as the PC Engine. I saw it on the pages of Game Power, with its beautiful shooters and that white controller that seemed to come out of a parallel dimension. I dreamed of trying it, if only to see it in passing from a neighbor or in a shop, but it didn't seem to exist. The PC Engine was an elusive unicorn with many names: it had an American counterpart known as TurboGrafx-16, but also a second Japanese revision, no longer white, with a providential AV output, called CoreGrafx. And then came the add-ons with the CD, which created wonderful industrial design Voltrons and hybrids like the PC Engine Duo. Some models had a limited European distribution, especially in France and England, but in the vast majority of cases the NEC console was reserved for those who had access to the import market, who for obvious reasons was barred from a child like me.

Back to the Future

With a dizzying fast forward of 38 years we reach 2020. I realized my childhood dream of working in magazines, video games are my job and I have a Twitch channel dedicated to retrogaming. Which means only one thing: I have the perfect excuse to buy me everything I haven't had in the past. At this moment, attached to my cathode ray tube, there is a white PC Engine, complete with multitap to play in five, while in a drawer I have a shiny TurboGrafx.

Of all the back consoles I've gotten over the years, the PC Engine is the one that gave me the most joys, because it gave me access to a catalog of games never seen and heard. It's like a capsule of Japan from the early nineties, full of incredible shooters, crazy platformers and amazing RPGs. They are difficult games, sometimes angular in their Japanese sensitivity without filters, but I can say without fear that they enriched me as a player. The PC Engine was also the back console that gave me more headaches. The games are expensive and difficult to find, the machine produces an RF signal that fights with modern TVs, unless you retrieve an add-on that turns the output into AV. And at that point you still need an upscaler! Not to mention the full size of the CDs, which arrived in the second phase of the console's life.

CD players of the time are no longer as reliable as they used to be, discs deteriorate, games cost even more. I always recommend to anyone who can recover the original consoles, but with the PC Engine I feel like doing it only with the most dedicated fans. It's an incredible system and I'm delighted to have it, but it causes many headaches, which could discourage most people.

Here takes over the PC Engine Core Grafx mini, the last machine to enter the ring of mini consoles. Aesthetically, it follows in the footsteps of the SNES and the Megadrive Mini, with a scaled-down version of the original and a faithful USB replica of the controller. I always think the miniconsole phenomenon is a double edged sword, which on the one hand promotes retrogaming among the new generations, while on the other it produces tons of plastic and electronic waste for a service that could be made available easily online (as demonstrated by the recent SNES apps on Switch). In the case of the PC Engine mini, however, I feel like turning a blind eye, both for the limited availability of the original console and for the excellent execution of the mini version.

Games and loyalty

Let's start with the most important thing, that is the selection of games. From the practical interface, modeled without shame on that of the SNES Mini, it is possible to select the PC Engine for Japanese products, and the TurboGrafx-16 for international ones. There is a total of 57 games (32 for PC Engine and 25 for TurboGrafx-16, with five "duplicates" available in both versions) taken from all ages of the console.

There are games on Hu-Card, the original format, titles on CD, others that require the arcade card and even works for the SuperGrafx (unfortunate successor to the PC Engine, which saw only 5 exclusive games). There are timeless masterpieces, like the Bonk saga, Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, Spriggan Mark 2, Lords of Thunder, Bomberman '94 and the two Neutopia, excellent conversions of shooters and arcade platformers, but also Japanese quirks like Star Parodier and Cho Aniki.

As always it is impossible to have an impeccable and void-free list, but the selection work done is commendable. There are all the symbolic titles of the console and above all there is enough content for months and months of intense play. Unfortunately, a great missed opportunity remains, that is Snatcher, a splendid cyberpunk adventure by Hideo Kojima, available only in Japanese, and as such accessible only to those who know the language. The game never came out in English for PC Engine, but several localized versions arrived in the following years. Implementing the translation would have taken a lot of work, but would have added a real killer app to the console.

A note of merit also goes to the emulation, curated by M2, a study that has already demonstrated its skill in the field. In my test I did not come across bugs, graphical errors and latency problems. Everything works as it should, even in the case of more complex CD games. Considering that the scene of homebrew emulators for PC Engine is much more backward than that for Megadrive, SNES and similar, the result is remarkable.

The USB controller is absolutely identical to the original, and is perhaps the most faithful of the reproductions I have seen in the mini console. It has the convenient autofire with variable speed on both keys, and as a bonus it works great even if connected to a modern PC. The real pity is that there is only one in the package, chosen partly justified by the single-player nature of most of the catalog, but made bitter by the presence of Bomberman '94, one of the most beautiful multi games of all time (and which supports a special multitap, sold separately).

The PC Engine Core Grafx mini is therefore a small console with a large lineup, with a historical and cultural value that for geographical reasons far exceeds that of the other mini consoles released so far. If you want to fill a gap and teleport to a 1991 Japanese bedroom, take a seat. And while you're at it, check out the anime High Score Girl on Netflix, where PCE dominates.

