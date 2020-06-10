Latest news
Paul McCartney against Government and Assomusica for concert vouchers: "scandalous"

By Brian Adam
Most Viewd

Paul McCartney v Government and Assomusica for concert vouchers: 'scandalous'

Hard Paul McCartney attack on the Italian and Assomusica government for the decision to refund concert tickets canceled due to Coronavirus in the form of a voucher. The choice of the Executive sparked fan controversy and a petition was also launched, and today he finds an ally in the ex Beatle.

In a long press release published on their Facebook page, Paul McCartney states that it is “truly outrageous that those who paid a ticket for a show cannot get their money back“, and points out that”a full refund was offered to all fans from other countries we would visit this summer. The Italian organizer of our shows and the Italian legislators must do the right thing in this case. We are all extremely sorry that the shows cannot take place but this is a real insult to fans“.

McCartney in the statement puts fans at the center of the industry, without whom “there would be no live music”, that’s why he said “strongly at odds with what the Italian government and Assomusica have acted”.

Paul McCartney’s summer tour was canceled on May 7, 2020, but as was the case for other events scheduled in the coming months, tickets were held back by promoters.

The list of concerts canceled due to Coronavirus is very extensive. The voucher can be requested directly through the official Ticketone website.

