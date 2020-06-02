The Irish Hospital Consultants Association has stated that the State has not been getting value for money from the deal made with the private hospitals as part of the measures introduced to prevent the spread of coronary virus.

In line with this market, the Government is paying € 115 million a month to nineteen private hospitals to provide beds and care for invalids while the public hospitals are under severe pressure as a result of Covid-19.

Speaking at a special Dáil committee hearing, a councilor spokesman said patients and taxpayers are not getting their money's worth out of the arrangement.

Martin Varley pointed out that the large amount of money spent is not evenly related to the use of private hospitals.

Only a third of the beds in those hospitals are currently being used, he said.

He claimed that the arrangement means that the people who are seriously ill are not being properly provided with health care.

The arrangement, Martin Varley said, needs immediate closure to save at-risk patients.

The Government's contract with the private hospitals ends at the end of this month.