Pay cuts are being applied to priests in the Catholic Church due to the fall in cash income due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Church says that collection income is over 50% and that pay cuts may also need to be applied to lay people working on their behalf.

Since the Covid-19 restrictions began, Mass collections have ceased.

With the cessation of public ceremonies and their financial collections, diocesan entry declined dramatically.

Now, some parishes have started to raise money on their websites in an attempt to regain revenue.

The Bishop of Killaloe Fionntán Ó Monacháin said that this was a difficult time for the Church like many others around the country.

He said that due to the fall in income, priests’ salaries have been reduced by 25% and that contraction will continue for several more months.

In accordance with new health guidelines, it is recommended that fundraising baskets should not be transferred more and more in the churches.

Instead, it is recommended that there be one box at the door where people can put their money into the parish or diocese.

Bishop Monaghan said the bishops had a meeting last week to discuss the funding crisis.

He said as part of their efforts to deal with the fall in revenue, cuts could be applied to such secretaries and other people working for them.