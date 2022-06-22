US air crash investigators are on their way to Miami to examine the landing gear of a passenger jet that crash landed at the city’s international airport.

The landing gear collapsed as the plane touched down yesterday, causing a fire that forced 140 people to flee the burning and mangled aircraft.

Three people were hospitalised after the crash of Red Air Flight 203, according to Miami-Dade fire officials, but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported among those on board.

Dramatic video footage showed people being evacuated from the McDonnell Douglas MD-82 aircraft, lying on the runway with its nose crumpled as thick black smoke billows from its body.

Footage captured by a passenger shows a Red Air jet on fire after landing at Miami International Airport. Officials say there were 126 people on the flight from the Dominican Republic, with three transported to area hospitals. https://t.co/qGJpQSv1kz pic.twitter.com/vpGGYFr3bk — ABC News (@ABC) June 22, 2022

Red Air, a Dominican budget carrier which only launched in November last year, said the plane was arriving from Santo Domingo when it met with “technical difficulties”.

“Red Air #203 from Santo Domingo had its landing gear in the nose of the plane collapse, which seems to have caused a fire,” said a statement on the Miami International Airport’s Twitter account.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the US government agency in charge of probing civil aviation accidents, tweeted that its team would arrive in Miami later today.

Red Air said there were 130 passengers and ten crew members on board the plane.