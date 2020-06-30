The Irish Social Housing Council is calling on Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien to make a positive decision on a housing plan for older people in light of Covid-19.

The group sees the challenge for the Government in drawing up such a plan.

If this plan is to address the housing needs of the country, they say, social housing must be built on a massive scale again.

Housing for the elderly is particularly urgent. According to CSO figures, the number of people over 65 will rise from 629,800 in 2016 to nearly 1.6 million by 2051.