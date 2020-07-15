Paper Mario The Origami King Review: The Kingdom of Paper is back on Switch

Given the number of video games in which it appears, all extremely different from each other and fairly heterogeneous in style and substance, one could almost say that the Mushroom Kingdom is the centrepiece of a colourful multiverse signed by Nintendo. In addition to the classic version that we observe in the main platforms, there is a “fluffy” one populated by Yoshi-ball of yarn, which recently appeared on Switch, an “impressionist” seen on portable consoles, a two-dimensional one divided in turn into two timelines (the classic one and that openly “new”), and finally a purely paper one: as if it were built by hand, it is held upright with scotch tape and cardboard and is inhabited by flat, flat characters printed on a sheet of paper.

We are obviously talking about the world of Paper Mario, a saga that since its debut has mixed Nintendo’s traditional imagination with role-playing dynamics, reinventing itself from chapter to chapter to speak to an ever wider audience. If it is true that the latest episodes released on 3DS and WiiU appeared a little too light, without the depth that instead characterized The Millennial Portal (one of the many masterpieces arrived on GameCube), the new chapter coming out on Switch tries to find a new balance between accessibility and solidity of the gameplay.

Without reaching the levels of the aforementioned predecessor The Origami King succeeds in the endeavour, presenting us with a lively, multifaceted and stimulating adventure, not really very deep nor demanding, but certainly curious and witty from start to finish.

The wrinkled princess

Yet Peach is no longer what it once was. It looks different, changed, it is not as subtle as we remembered it, and indeed it presents itself in the castle as a princess of a completely different … thickness. It will be the fault of those folds upstream, downstream, accordion, book and inverted, which make it almost three-dimensional. Here: the problem is that Peach, as well as a host of Goomba, Koopa and Tipi Timidi, it has become an origami.

The fault lies with Oliver, the mysterious “Origami King” which gives the title to the production: thanks to a magical technique he has folded Bowser’s henchmen to his will and now claims to have control over the whole Kingdom. A few minutes after the adventure begins, on the contrary, it tears the castle away from its seat and wraps it in five-coloured ribbons that make it impenetrable. Fortunately, the peaceful sister of the sovereign, the fluttering Olivia, is ready to give us a hand to try to bring him back to milder advice. Thus begins a journey through the various regions of the Mushroom Kingdom, in search of the colourful layers of these titanic tapes.

The story of this Paper Mario The Origami King, you may have understood, certainly does not shine for inventiveness or depth, enlivened by a couple of twists that are anything but elaborate. Yet the script manages casually to tear more than a smile to the player, focusing on funny and amusing scenes and on writing full of touches of class. The Italian adaptation makes the most of the authors’ findings, who constantly tease us with word games on paper and non-paper themes. So we find ourselves between enemies “paper-mâché” and old machinery that allow us to “fax us”, and if an origami begins to chuckle it means that it is laughing “at crepapieghe”.

It is not only writing that is extremely spirited, but also the range of scenes and characters we will meet. A lazy Bob-omba with inexplicable amnesia, an ancient captain hibernated in the ice, an old enemy who will turn into an improbable ally will be precious travel companions to discover an extremely bizarre world, full of surprises and unexpected areas. Whether it’s a bright bazaar on the edge of the Cartavetro Desert or a Ninja-themed playground, The Origami King manages to reinterpret and broadly expand the “Mariesque” imagery with great ingenuity, keeping us also close thanks to the curiosity to find out what awaits us in the next leg of the journey.

A new page

The Paper Mario saga, as we said at the beginning, was born completely embracing the role play canon. In The Millennial Portal, there were even these secondaries and a good set of special skills. The Origami King doesn’t want to follow that path (travelled, until recently, also by the portable series Mario & Luigi) and instead turns into what we could call an “Adventure RPG”: a game that preserves a basic role-playing substrate, but which is also concentrated (and above all ) on exploration.

The adventurous dimension of Origami King leads us to explore play areas full of objects to interact with, collectable and simple environmental puzzles. Going around it is possible to shake the hammer with which Mario is equipped, useful first of all to crush paper objects and thus obtain precious confetti. These are indispensable to cover the bleak tears that have opened up here and there in the game world, and that must be adjusted for the sake of the public decorum (and always in exchange, fortunately, for a good dose of coins).

Hidden in the most disparate places we also find i Toad, crumpled, crumpled, creased and rolled: they too can be “ironed” with a nice hammer, so that they return to populate their village or that they reopen the activities to which they dedicated themselves, allowing us to buy – for example – curative objects and upgrades.

Although classic enough, the interaction with the game world and the search for collectables (among which stand out the trophies to be exhibited in the city museum) they always keep the player’s attention high, making exploration generally stimulating. To advance in the adventure there are also skills tests, simple but still inspired puzzles to be overcome, and sometimes even some real-time clashes, which rejects role-playing mechanics of Paper Mario and claims a slightly more action size. Nothing too elaborate, but a diversion that is still pleasant from time to time.

Continuing the adventure, it will be discovered that the play areas gradually widen, until we are presented with very small “overworlds” to be explored aboard strange cars and motorboats. Also, in this case, the variety of Origami King exceeded our expectations.

Paper battles

However, this chapter of Paper Mario also retains a realistic element. In particular, most of the clashes take place, after having come into contact with an opponent, in a specific arena, following all the styles of the genre: turn-based combat, attack selection, use of healing items and special hits. As always Mario uses a not very nourished set of weapons and objects: shoes to jump on the heads of the enemies, hammers to hit them loudly, flowers of ice and fire.

Folded properly from a technical point of view, The Origami King is the usual jewel made in Nintendo. The game world is extremely colourful, well-characterized, full of small details that embellish every glimpse of it. Obviously, it is useless to look for who knows what polygonal complexity, even if in some cases (for example, when crossing the surface of the Great Sea) the vastness of the areas even manages to be surprising. The game flows smoothly, smoothly, both in portable mode and with the Switch connected to the TV. The most convincing element, however, remains the style, the incredible variety of views, shades and panoramas. From an autumn forest in full Japanese style to a glacial temple, from a lush jungle to a haunted ship, Paper Mario is a concentrate of expressive solutions packaged artfully.

To try to make the clashes more interesting, extremely simplified in the development, the development team decided to introduce a puzzle element, linked to the disposition of the enemies. In practice, the objective of the player, during the initial phase of his turn, will be to rotate and slide the segments of which the circular arena on which the opponents are present is composed, in order to position them according to specific schemes. Goomba, Boo and Snifit will be grouped in blocks of four, or arranged in a line, depending on whether you want to hit them with a hammer or shoes.

At first, the idea may seem interesting, and in some battles, this positional puzzle can even put the user in trouble. Unfortunately, however, on the long-distance puzzle solving becomes quite automatic, and the game fails to introduce new variables to diversify and liven up this phase.

This phase is the only one that really matters, as the selection of attacks is almost always mandatory and requires a very little strategy. You simply have to choose the more powerful attack between the two that you have available (jump or hammer, more effective depending on whether you perform them with showy, shiny or golden shoes).

In short, the clashes are not very stimulating, and indeed quite superficial. We must also consider the fact that battles do not allow you to gain experience points, but only money to spend in stores: this means that the incentive to face the battles is really minimal, and indeed every now and then they are a bit of a hindrance to the progress of the adventure. Killing a group of Shy Guys for the umpteenth time by putting the exact same strategies into practice is certainly not the best of life.

The “development” of the character, among other things, passes from the recovery of special accessories which can for example increase resistance to blows (we are talking about a small handful of objects), or of hearts that increase Mario’s maximum life. But in both cases these are elements that are obtained mainly through exploration, which is reconfirmed as the main element in the game economy.

Diametrically opposite discourse for the boss fight: in this case the circular structure of the arenas and the puzzle component work great. This time, the enemy is in the centre of the area, and Mario has to move special squares to create a path that leads him in front of his target, ready to attack. In certain cases, it will be necessary to avoid traps and special attacks or to use specific types of attacks according to the enemy’s actions. Boss Fights are exceptional tests that require a spirit of observation, experimentation and ingenuity, and they work without reservations.

Fortunately, in each of the worlds, there are two: the first that allows you to tame a Cartomagno, a huge origami with devastating elementary power, the second instead always in DIY theme. Since the world of Paper Mario The Origami King is entirely made of paper, what enemies could we have expected if not the typical tools of decoupage, among pencil cases, clusters of elastic bands and perforators?

The battles with the Bosses, unfortunately, they can’t get rid of the boredom of regular confrontations, which in many cases we will try desperately to jump. The hope is that the next chapter of Paper Mario will return to be a little more layered and profound also in this respect: without too many complexities, but at least able to guarantee a level of challenge in line with the adventures of Mario & Luigi.