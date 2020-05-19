Paper Beast Review: What's New From Another World's Creator

It is very recent, but have you ever heard the song “Entre poetas y prisonos”, by La Raíz? After finishing Paper Beast, the last work of Eric Chahi, we sat before the blank page that at the time was this analysis and that song came to mind. Its refrain was repeated over and over in our minds, like an echo. “We are the children of the verses; of poets and prisoners; The voice that screams between the bones; from the gutters to wake up; to the universe ”. It is stupid, one of those "crazy connections" that we all make, but perhaps it can help us to talk about the game at hand. After all, this one too it is a little madness and invites us to reflect and let ourselves be led by intuition. It sounds a bit mystical, but we couldn't expect anything else from Chahi, creator of key works in video game history, such as Another World and Heart of Darkness, or titles like, more recently, From Dust. So we will do that, let ourselves be led by intuition.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0-yAROPC2Y (/ embed)

Continuing with the song, Éric Chahi is the son of France (Yerres, 1967), or what is the same, shares the birthplace with the nouvelle vague and the author cinema. It's in his blood. Chahi is a poet with his own his worldview, with his own label, and fortunately back in the eighties he chose the video game industry to capture that vision. But this decision also made him a prisoner. Prisoner of technology, of the exorbitant budgets of the sector and of the fear that these provoke to the companies, often gripped and suspicious of terms like “innovate” or “risk”. That is why Chahi has lavished so little on the sector in recent years, and when he has always done so it has been because he had important news and was accompanied by small teams. It is the same with Paper Beast, a game he signs with his brand new Montpellier studio, Pixel Reef (2016); that you use to experiment with virtual reality for the first time; and in whose credits no more than twenty people appear. A small project, exclusively for PS4 and PlayStation VR, which has the best and worst that has always characterized the author. I mean, on the one hand it is unique and genuine, and on the other short, sometimes confusing and a bit ambiguous.

Origami and paper beasts

Broadly speaking, Paper Beast is a puzzle and exploration game. However, let no one understand "exploration" by going through labyrinthine levels riddled with secrets and details, or with clues and tools that later help us to overcome the different puzzles. The Paper Beast levels are huge stretches of empty terrain, mostly deserts and caves, and aside from a collectible in each of them, there's nothing else to look for, there's nothing hidden that can't be seen with the naked eye . When we speak of exploration we are referring rather to interaction. How they react The fauna and the flora from his universe to our presence. What we have to explore and discover is what the creatures of each phase are for, all of them made of paper. We have to learn to attract their attention, to protect them, to use them or simply to relate to them. A bit like Trico, from The Last Guardian. (Although if that one made you impatient, go knocking on wood).

The puzzles, meanwhile, consist mostly of going from point A to point B, turning the game at times into a "pastoral simulator" in which we cross beautiful places accompanied by our flock of paper. This, which may seem very simple and straightforward, never is. In all our trips we will have to deal with mother nature. Along the way there will be overflowing rivers in which we can drown, areas in which the wind is so strong that it throws our companions through the air, predators that surround us and assault us if we are not careful, plants that revolt against intruders, strangers weather effects … etcetera. This is where it becomes most visible the footprint of Éric Chahi and its last stage, already focused on our origins and the environment. Links to From Dust, for example, go beyond the theme and the message that the game has in the background. They are also practical. Thus, and although they are not lavish too much, in Paper Beast there are objects that allow transform the terrain around us to lift ridges, melt or freeze surfaces, and even have to manipulate the behavior of water, as if it were a "god game". Completing the title involves learning to use these objects and directing the "paper beasts"Who surround us, taking us between 3 and 5 hours overcome the main story.

A game with a message

Thus explained, its mechanics may not seem like anything out of this world and the game seems short and "more of the same". To some extent it is, but Paper Beast is also touched by a wand. It has a magic and charisma that many games lack today. And all thanks to “the vision” of Éric Chahi and his team, who have endowed the game with a moving and fascinating reflection on our planet, on the environment and the influence of the human being on it. The title is not an empty shell. It has a very nice message and it was well worth telling. On top the developer has achieved it without using not a single line of dialogue. There are no off-screen narrators, no cinematic sequences, and no great paradoxes that pass sentence and explain what we are seeing. All is poetry in motion, interaction. We will become aware of what we want to tell as we get involved in your world and modify it in our favor. We will be ourselves who interpret and try to order what we see. Not to mention that the title is capable of break the fourth wall and reflect on himself and on the future, giving us more than a surprise. Do you remember the song we quoted at the beginning? "A voice that screams to wake up the universe." The intuition.

The trust that the title places in us and our ability to deduct not only applies to your background, but also to the puzzles. Paper Beast doesn't share anything with us other than the controls, and these barely consist of a couple of buttons. At no time will it take us by the hand Because of their levels, it will not help us in the challenges they present. During most of the game freedom is appreciated, but sometimes it is not entirely clear if an area is a simple passing landscape or if something needs to be done in it. There is slightly obtuse situations and moments, in which we do not know what is expected of us, or if anything is expected. But this is very punctual. Most of his puzzles are very simple, sometimes even a bit poor, and we have seen his solutions in other games of the genre and Chahi himself. The same happens with the endgame, a mode called Sandbox that acts as an editor and allows us to create our own "biome" placing all kinds of creatures, plants and natural elements. We say "biome"and not" level "because there is no way to manipulate the AI, set goals or generate any kind of challenge or development. These creations can not be shared online either and it is a pity that the support and reinforcement provided by Sony has not served to enhance the tool. As it stands, Sandbox mode It seems unfinished and is relegated to a kind of test with which we will only tinker a few minutes. A little more mechanics travel of his adventure and some love for this last option would have earned him integers.

Impeccably and artistically intoxicating

The game is seasoned by an impeccable technical section. Maybe it is not very demanding, ok, but the fact is that at the level of resolution and framerate we have no problem, and neither in terms of the use of virtual reality. In fact, calibration is excellent and he has not given us any problems during the hours we have spent at his side. No dizziness or problems at the controls. Although you can play with two PlayStation Move (always preferred option when talking about this technology), Paper Beast has done a great job adapting to all and is one of those VR games where command experience It works as a thousand wonders. The only downside that we could attribute to him in the technical field (and it would be above all for looking for the cat's three feet) resides in the visual and movement options. We would have liked to be able to manage both the lighting (there is some level too dark) and the movement (which only allows us to move by teleport) in the settings. But it's a job solid and remarkable, which adds even more points thanks to the sound field. This one flaunts 3D sound (now also called 8D), which is played with a lot, and we have sound atmospheres and accompaniment that is both minimalist and essential.

However, where Paper Beast especially stands out is on an artistic level. Starting with the design of its creatures, all of them made of paper and with an origami aspect. There are them in different colors, sizes and shapes, with real and recognizable silhouettes (dogs, turtles, insects …), but also more imaginative (dragons ?, dinosaurs?). We can interact with them and the possibilities change depending on their weight, height and, ultimately, physical characteristics. The scenarios are not far behind either. Still empty, they are frankly beautiful places, the majority of virgin nature, deserts and caves, but some dare to mix with futuristic and strange elements, generating sensations similar to the monolith of 2001: A Space Odyssey. The choice of its cartoon look, with flat textures and contrasting colors does not go unnoticed either and surely has helped the technical result. Not to mention the weather effects, such as wind and water, that enter through the eyes and allow one of the most common aspects of virtual reality to shine: particles. Often there will be hundreds of paper cubs (and even entire creatures) being waved through the air or swept away by the current. Among these last effects the heavens stand out, with some of the most beautiful images we have seen about us in all our forays into virtual reality. Backgrounds and horizons made by hand as well as dynamic that are simply to be amazed.

CONCLUSION Paper Beast is a relatively short, simple and yet satisfying puzzle and exploration game devoid of overly original mechanics. That said, the title is also a one-of-a-kind experience. On the one hand, because of the wonderful world in which we are immersed. Her paper creatures are adorable, and studying and learning to relate to them is fascinating. Its stages are not far behind and, in addition to being colorful, they possibly have the best skies we've ever seen in virtual reality. On the other hand, surely the most important, Paper Beast is unique because of the message behind it. The game does not tell a story, but instead shares a magnificent reflection on the human being and its effects on nature and the planet. He does it without a single line of dialogue, without saying “me” or taking us by the hand, and develops his narrative through our own interaction with the environment and our own conclusions. A very smart bet that, even being part of a smaller project, leaves a great taste in your mouth and once again demonstrates the talent of its creator, Éric Chahi.

THE BEST The message behind it; the way of transmitting it.

Visually precious.

Our relationship with puzzles and creatures is very satisfactory. WORST Short (between 3 and 5 hours).

That your (limited) publisher is not online and allows to share creations.

Some mechanics seem poor and already seen.