The Minister for Employment and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, said that the pandemic payment elements would need to be included in any future government program.

She said the Government would continue to support people who are currently unable to return to work due to childcare or transport related problems.

She also said that the Covid-19 allowance will be paid until 10 August and that the salary subsidy scheme will be extended beyond that.

The Minister was speaking on the RTÉ radio program 'Today with Sarah McInerney' this morning.