Panasonic RZ-S500W Review: noise canceling earphones

True Wireless earphones have become a real commercial phenomenon. It was Apple that made it possible, thanks to the success of its AirPods, which was followed by dozens of other models, some at low cost, others more expensive. Panasonic, which in the audio-video field has exceptional know-how, had not yet had its say in this area but now the RZ-S300W and RZ-S500W, of the mid-range true wireless headphones that differ in the presence, in the RZ-S500W model, of the active noise cancellation.

Unfortunately, we do not yet know the price for Italy but this should be around 100-120 euros for the basic model and 170-190 euros for the more advanced one, which we tested during this test.

Sales and design pack

Panasonic is not a brand that cares much for frills, preferring a more direct and practical approach, as can be seen, both from the sales pack and from the overall product realization. The package explains very well the features of the RZ-S500W and the possibilities they offer and includes a USB Type-A to USB Type charging cable and four rubber adapters for the earphones.

The headphone charging case is grey and is made with low quality plastic, we are far from the standards reached by AirPods or Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, unfortunately.

Panasonic should pay more attention to these details, because it is enough to take this element in hand for the first time to understand that it does not convey the feeling of quality that is expected of the Japanese brand, especially in the hinge that connects the shell cover.

On the front, there are three LEDs that show the status of the charge, while on the back you can see the connector for charging via USB Type C.

The headphones have a rather rounded design and they are also grey. The attention to detail, even in this case, is not exceptional but still better than that of the case. The external part of the earphone is characterized by a circular silver insert, while the internal part shows the charging connectors, very particular. Good IPX4 certification, which makes them refractory, but not waterproof, to water.

In general, in terms of design and quality of materials, these Panasonic RZ-S500W do not fully convince, they seem a lower quality product than they really are.

Specifications, software and testing

The RZ-S500W are active noise cancelling earphones, a technology we have seen several times in the past, for example when we reviewed the Sony WF-1000XM3. In this case, Panasonic uses Dual Hybrid technology, which uses both the noise inside and outside the headset to generate an opposite signal, to cut down unwanted sounds.

To improve the performance during phone calls, for example, to reduce the noise generated by the wind, the Japanese house uses six MEMS microphones, integrated into a labyrinth structure, which prevents the wind from reaching them easily. Microphones also use the beamforming technology to concentrate audio capture only in the direction of the mouth.

The connection with the smartphone is via Bluetooth 5.0 and the two earphones can also be used individually, a useful option in the car. The specifications indicate 6.5 hours of continuous playback, for a total of 19.5 hours with the charge present inside the case. Fast charging: with 15 minutes you can get about 70 minutes of playback. Full compatibility is guaranteed with Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants.

The connection to the smartphone is very simple, as with all Bluetooth headsets, and it is also available a dedicated application, with few functions but more than enough to manage the headphones. You can adjust the intensity of the noise cancellation or turn it off completely, or check the charge status of the earphones, or even apply equalization to the sound to increase the bass for example.

On the ergonomics front, Panasonic should revise the design of the earphones to make it more practical, all the weight is concentrated in the external crowning of the headphones, the only attachment point is the plastic grommet. The result is earphones that need to be pushed to the bottom of the ear to be kept still, an operation to be carried out every now and then while you are walking because the jolts make them come out slowly from their seat. Obviously this aspect varies from ear to ear, but it is evident that the shape does not help keep the RZ-S500W firm in their position.

A pity, because on the sound front Panasonic has done a great job. The yield is very good, with the bass present but not preponderant. The sound spectrum is wide, medium and high are well represented, net of the structural limits of a product of this type. Among the earphones that we have tried in recent years, they are certainly among the most balanced.

Even in the call, the microphones work well, without forgetting a really low input lag when watching videos. Excellent also the cancellation of noise, which manages to isolate effectively from external sounds and that does not regret the Sony WF-1000XM3.