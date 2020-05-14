Warning: call_user_func_array() expects parameter 1 to be a valid callback, function 'remove_query_strings' not found or invalid function name in /home/intalla/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 287
Panama: US $ 350 million CAF Loan Approved to Finance Government Budget Needs | Euro X live
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Updated:

Panama: US $ 350 million CAF Loan Approved to Finance Government Budget Needs

By Brian Adam
The freely available and quickly disbursed loan will allow the Panamanian government to advance in the measures of social and economic reactivation.

By Summa Magazine

The Cabinet Council gave the green light to a loan contract between the Republic of Panama, represented by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the Andean Development Corporation (CAF), for up to 350 million balboas, to finance the needs of the Budget General of the State of the validity 2020, in order to mitigate the fiscal and economic contractions related to the COVID-19.

The freely available and quickly disbursed loan will allow the Panamanian government to advance in the measures of social and economic reactivation that it applies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic due to the new coronavirus.

“In Panama we support immediate attention to the health system with non-reimbursable technical cooperation resources and a contingent credit line; and now we are assisting and complementing fiscal measures applied by the National Government to mitigate the economic, financial and social impacts, "said Luis Carranza Ugarte, CAF executive president, commenting on the loan to the government.

During the same session of the Cabinet Council, Decree No. 16-20 was approved this Tuesday, authorizing the subscription of a credit line between Citibank, N.A and Tocumen International Airport, S.A., for up to US $ 25 million.

A report on the situation of COVID-19 was also presented by the Minister of Health, Rosario Turner, who was accompanied by the representative of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Gerardo Álvaro Cantón; the Director of Public Health, Nadja Porcell; from the infectologist at the Children's Hospital Xavier Sáez-Llorens; the head of Epidemiology, Lourdes Moreno; and Rodrigo DeAntonio, also from PAHO.

The President of the Republic, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, stressed that scientific information is important "to continue making decisions responsibly and based on evidence."

Likewise, the response of the educational sector to COVID-19 and the strategic routes were presented, by the Deputy Minister of Education Infrastructure, Ricardo Sánchez; the director of SERTV, Giselle González; the UNICEF representative, Francisco Trejos; the director of the Government Innovation Authority, Luis Oliva; and the presidential adviser for Education issues, Julio Escobar.

