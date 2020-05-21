Thursday, May 21, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Panama: Tocumen Airport Increases Preventive Measures and Installs Thermal Camera

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Panama Airport is the first in Central America to install this type of cameras in the context of the current health emergency.

By Summa Magazine

In order to increase preventive measures to prevent the spread of the disease that afflicts the world, Rafael Shen, Country Manager of Hikvision Panama, announced the donation and installation of an intelligent human temperature measurement kit to Tocumen International Airport, City of Panama.

It is a Hikvision thermal imaging camera, type temperature detection bullet, model DS-2TD2617B-6 / PA, designed to detect elevated skin surface temperature with high precision in real time, which can be used for preliminary temperature detection in office buildings, factories, stations, airports and other public places. In addition, thanks to artificial intelligence and the implementation of Deep Learning algorithms, it reveals the body temperature of several people on the move, avoiding false alarms that can generate other sources of heat.

Hikvision's thermal equipment will be strategically located in the airport's boarding area or area, and will be in operation starting next week. In this way, the terminal will have a first filter so that before entering, the body temperature of the passengers can be measured.

“The Panama Airport is the first in Central America to install this type of cameras in the context of the current health emergency to continue providing the service and at the same time collaborate with the humanitarian flights that were requested by different countries in the region, Panama being the center connection or hub of flights ", says Raffoul Arab, General Manager of Tocumen International Airport, who adds:" For Tocumen International Airport, this donation is of great importance because it strengthens our capacity to respond in biosafety at times when it is most required. and it joins the adaptation plans that we have been developing to mitigate the impact of the current health disease, as we want to continue providing greater safety and attention to our users and passengers. We thank the Hikvision company for donating this equipment and each of the representatives for this detachment for the health of many people. ”

For his part, Rafael Shen, comments: "With this equipment, body temperatures that are beyond the normal average in humans can be detected and in less than two seconds alert about a possible case of fever or high temperature in the subject, having a measurement range between 28 and
42 degrees centigrade. We are very pleased to collaborate for the health and safety of this important Airport. ”

More Articles Like This

Another 12 died of Covid-19 in the Republic, 76 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Health authorities announced this afternoon that a further twelve have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 76 new cases. This...
Read more

CABEI and Guatemala sign an agreement for US $ 300.0 million to modernize the judicial system

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The investment program strengthens and modernizes the administration of justice in Guatemala, will favor the creation of 12,102 permanent jobs and 2,477 temporary jobs....
Read more

Legal protection for teachers in the marking system

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Parents who lobby teachers to give their children a good mark in the Leaving Certificate may be reported to the Department of Education, in...
Read more

El Salvador: Commerce loses US $ 100 million per day due to COVID-19 crisis

Economy Brian Adam - 0
When added by El Salvador Salvadoran trade loses US $ 100 million a day due to the COVID-19 crisis, which to date would mean a...
Read more

Local authorities criticized by Conradh na Gaeilge

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Conradh na Gaeilge's president, Niall Comer, said the annual report of An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónan Ó Domhnaill, shows that the authorities do not recognize...
Read more

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich wins top competition in Glór na nGael Competition

Community Brian Adam - 0
As part of a special event the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, congratulated the winners and said that the Irish people were 'maturing'...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Panama: Tocumen Airport Increases Preventive Measures and Installs Thermal Camera

Panama Airport is the first in Central America to install this type of cameras in the context of the...
Read more
Android

Vivo explains how the ‘gimbal’ mechanism of the rear camera of the Vivo X50 Pro works

Brian Adam - 0
Every time we record more video with our mobile phones, not only because we produce mass video to publish on our social networks, but...
Read more
Android

Google Instant Transcription now alerts when you hear selected names

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most useful Google applications for those who are hard of hearing, Instant Transcription (Live Transcribe), has just been updated with new...
Read more
Latest news

Another 12 died of Covid-19 in the Republic, 76 new cases

Brian Adam - 0
Health authorities announced this afternoon that a further twelve have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 76 new cases. This...
Read more
Android

The Pixel 5 can arrive without Motion Sense, one of the great novelties of the Pixel 4

Brian Adam - 0
Google had been preparing something with what until then was known as Project Soli. A magnetic wave transmitter and receiver capable of detecting gestures...
Read more
Communication

This is how they want to use WiFi in future space missions

Brian Adam - 0
WiFi is not only a key element on Earth, but of humanity. WiFi currently exists outside our planet aboard the International Space Station, where...
Read more
Economy

CABEI and Guatemala sign an agreement for US $ 300.0 million to modernize the judicial system

Brian Adam - 0
The investment program strengthens and modernizes the administration of justice in Guatemala, will favor the creation of 12,102 permanent jobs and 2,477 temporary jobs....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY