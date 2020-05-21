Panama: Tocumen Airport Increases Preventive Measures and Installs Thermal Camera

Panama Airport is the first in Central America to install this type of cameras in the context of the current health emergency.

By Summa Magazine

In order to increase preventive measures to prevent the spread of the disease that afflicts the world, Rafael Shen, Country Manager of Hikvision Panama, announced the donation and installation of an intelligent human temperature measurement kit to Tocumen International Airport, City of Panama.

It is a Hikvision thermal imaging camera, type temperature detection bullet, model DS-2TD2617B-6 / PA, designed to detect elevated skin surface temperature with high precision in real time, which can be used for preliminary temperature detection in office buildings, factories, stations, airports and other public places. In addition, thanks to artificial intelligence and the implementation of Deep Learning algorithms, it reveals the body temperature of several people on the move, avoiding false alarms that can generate other sources of heat.

Hikvision's thermal equipment will be strategically located in the airport's boarding area or area, and will be in operation starting next week. In this way, the terminal will have a first filter so that before entering, the body temperature of the passengers can be measured.

“The Panama Airport is the first in Central America to install this type of cameras in the context of the current health emergency to continue providing the service and at the same time collaborate with the humanitarian flights that were requested by different countries in the region, Panama being the center connection or hub of flights ", says Raffoul Arab, General Manager of Tocumen International Airport, who adds:" For Tocumen International Airport, this donation is of great importance because it strengthens our capacity to respond in biosafety at times when it is most required. and it joins the adaptation plans that we have been developing to mitigate the impact of the current health disease, as we want to continue providing greater safety and attention to our users and passengers. We thank the Hikvision company for donating this equipment and each of the representatives for this detachment for the health of many people. ”

For his part, Rafael Shen, comments: "With this equipment, body temperatures that are beyond the normal average in humans can be detected and in less than two seconds alert about a possible case of fever or high temperature in the subject, having a measurement range between 28 and

42 degrees centigrade. We are very pleased to collaborate for the health and safety of this important Airport. ”