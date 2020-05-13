Wednesday, May 13, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects.

By Summa Magazine

The general manager of Tocumen International Airport SA (AITSA), Raffoul Arab Pinzón, held a meeting, via video conference, with the representatives of the Association of Airlines of Panama (ALAP) and the International Association of Air Transport (IATA ), to coordinate and exchange ideas about the COVID-19 prevention procedures that are implemented at the air terminal.

Arab, together with its work team and project management (PM), made a presentation on the processes and installation of biosafety equipment carried out by AITSA to comply with the provisions of the Ministry of Health, without affecting the regulations and established aeronautical processes. .

“The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects to provide the best possible service to travelers. Thermal cameras have been installed to monitor the body temperature of travelers, permanent use of masks, work is being done on the adaptation of counters with acrylics and signs were placed for the distance between people in the different areas of the airport, "said Arab. Finch.

While Freddy Rodríguez of ALAP and David Hernández of IATA, agreed to support the measures and participate in the adaptation process and inform their associates about the provisions implemented so that airline workers and agents adapt to the new practices. hygiene and biosecurity.

International commercial flight operations at Tocumen International Airport were suspended on March 22 until May 22 due to the emergence of the global pandemic of COVID-19.

Currently 45 commercial and cargo airlines operate to the area terminal to 94 destinations in America, Europe and Asia.

More Articles Like This

Three arrested on drugs and cash

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Some of the cash received by the Gardaí yesterday The Gardaí have arrested three people for a large quantity of drugs and € 550,000 in...
Read more

Concerns about rural depopulation from Green Party policies

Community Brian Adam - 0
Rural people are worried that a coalition with the Green Party will endanger traditional rural life, says Éamonn Ó Cuív. He was referring to the...
Read more

Opening schools: one of the safest things

Community Brian Adam - 0
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated that schools and childcare centres may be reopened over the next few months. The Taoiseach argued that there is evidence...
Read more

Another 10 died of Covid-19 in the Republic, 159 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
1,498 people have died of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland Another ten people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State, the health authorities...
Read more

Ireland’s First Media Park Set for South Dublin County

Community Brian Adam - 0
South Dublin County Council has agreed to the sale of 48 acres at Grange Castle Business Park to Lens Media Limited for the construction...
Read more

Israel and Doctors Without Borders will support Honduras in fighting the coronavirus

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The possibility of requesting the return of more than 260 health students who have received scholarships abroad is not ruled out. President Juan Orlando...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

How to open and close ports in Windows 10 firewall

More and more users are concerned about the security of their computers, and today there are many threats that...
Read more
Techology

All the ways to recover Windows 10 key

Brian Adam - 0
There are many reasons why we will need to use the key of our operating system. Having to reinstall Windows 10 is one of...
Read more
Latest news

Three arrested on drugs and cash

Brian Adam - 0
Some of the cash received by the Gardaí yesterday The Gardaí have arrested three people for a large quantity of drugs and € 550,000 in...
Read more
Community

Concerns about rural depopulation from Green Party policies

Brian Adam - 0
Rural people are worried that a coalition with the Green Party will endanger traditional rural life, says Éamonn Ó Cuív. He was referring to the...
Read more
Community

Masks to wear on public transport and in supermarkets

Brian Adam - 0
Government masks guide by the end of the week Transport Minister Shane Ross in the Dáil said Covid-19 is likely to require bus and train...
Read more
Corona Virus

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

Brian Adam - 0
The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects. By Summa Magazine The general manager of Tocumen International...
Read more
Techology

Edge is updated on the Dev Channel: Microsoft’s browser improves security in the use of credit cards

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft continues to release enhancements for its Chromium-based Edge browser. If a while ago we saw how the version that can be found on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY