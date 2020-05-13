Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects.

The general manager of Tocumen International Airport SA (AITSA), Raffoul Arab Pinzón, held a meeting, via video conference, with the representatives of the Association of Airlines of Panama (ALAP) and the International Association of Air Transport (IATA ), to coordinate and exchange ideas about the COVID-19 prevention procedures that are implemented at the air terminal.

Arab, together with its work team and project management (PM), made a presentation on the processes and installation of biosafety equipment carried out by AITSA to comply with the provisions of the Ministry of Health, without affecting the regulations and established aeronautical processes. .

“The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects to provide the best possible service to travelers. Thermal cameras have been installed to monitor the body temperature of travelers, permanent use of masks, work is being done on the adaptation of counters with acrylics and signs were placed for the distance between people in the different areas of the airport, "said Arab. Finch.

While Freddy Rodríguez of ALAP and David Hernández of IATA, agreed to support the measures and participate in the adaptation process and inform their associates about the provisions implemented so that airline workers and agents adapt to the new practices. hygiene and biosecurity.

International commercial flight operations at Tocumen International Airport were suspended on March 22 until May 22 due to the emergence of the global pandemic of COVID-19.

Currently 45 commercial and cargo airlines operate to the area terminal to 94 destinations in America, Europe and Asia.