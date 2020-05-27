EconomyLatest news
Updated:

Panama reopens more economic sectors and eases quarantine for COVID-19

By Brian Adam
Panama had already started on May 13 a timid restart of some sectors of its economy.

By AFP / Photography Luis Acosta

The government of Panama announced on Tuesday the opening of new economic sectors, paralyzed by COVID-19, and the relaxation of quarantine measures to contain the virus, despite presenting the highest number of deaths and infections in all of Central America.

"We have decided that starting Monday, June 1, the opening of the second block of economic activities can begin," Health Minister Rosario Turner said at a press conference.

Panama had already started on May 13 a timid restart of some sectors of its economy, by allowing retail sales, carried out in electronic commerce operations, industrial fishing and the reopening of mechanical workshops, spare parts and technical services.

In this second phase, the reactivation of construction, non-metallic mining and industry will be allowed. In addition, religious services and sports activities may be carried out under certain conditions of social isolation.

Two weeks ago, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Héctor Alexander, warned that the Panamanian economy will have a "quite important" contraction of at least 2% this year due to the impact of the pandemic.

The leftist National Front for the Defense of Economic and Social Rights, which brings together unions and popular organizations, accused the government of yielding to pressure from employers and of playing "Russian roulette" with the health of workers in the face of possibility of a virus outbreak.

Turner also announced a curfew starting Monday from 12H00GMT to 10H00GMT, a measure that eases the current quarantine, where men and women could only go out two hours a day on different days.

This provision does not include social, cultural, festive or recreational activities. In addition, the use of masks and physical distance measures will be mandatory.

The new rules are due to the fact that "the two fundamental objectives have been met" of not collapsing the health system and "having lower case fatality rates than what has been seen in other latitudes," Turner said.

The opening occurs despite the fact that in Panama 313 people have died and about 11,500 people have been infected by COVID-19, the highest figures that a Central American country has presented to date.

"It doesn't mean we have won the battle" because the new coronavirus "is here to stay," Turner said.

