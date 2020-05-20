Panama Maritime Authority adheres to the "PAR" declaration as a commitment in the fight against Covid-19

<img src = "https://revistasumma.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/exPor Summa Magazine

Recognizing that the maritime and port sectors play a crucial role in maintaining effective trade flows in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) added its support to the Declaration of the members of the Round Table Port Authorities Roundtable (PAR).

As a multilateral platform made up of the main port authorities in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, the members of PAR expressed their commitment to collaborate closely, by exchanging information on best practices and measures implemented, in order to that ports remain open to maritime trade to help sustain the world and support the fight against COVID-19.

This Declaration is an initiative of the Singapore Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) aligned with the recommendations of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), to promote and maintain the fluidity of international maritime trade during this pandemic.

Maintaining the operation of Panamanian ports, without interruptions and, in turn, that they are safe for personnel in the handling and transfer of cargo, has been the main challenge faced during this pandemic for the Directorate General of Ports and Auxiliary Maritime Industries (DGPIMA), of the AMP, for this reason the adhesion to the PAR Declaration is a positive way to support and demonstrate the commitment as a country in the international efforts made in the fight against COVID-19.

Through this Joint Declaration, the signatories commit to work together and ensure that:

✓ Merchant ships can continue to dock at ports to carry out cargo operations and keep the global supply chain running;

✓ Best practices are adopted, in accordance with national circumstances, including precautionary measures for the shipping community, warnings and assistance for shore personnel and ship's crew, and the safe handling of loads during this period ; and

✓ Port authorities continue to share experiences in the fight against COVID-19 while protecting the fluidity of maritime trade.

The Declaration was signed electronically by the representatives of around twenty port authorities from all over the world, such as: Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Busan, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Singapore, Ningbo, Bangkok, Yokohama, Kobe, Klang, Le Havre, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Rotterdam, Tokyo, Seattle, Shanghai and Barcelona.

The Round Table of Port Authorities aims to establish networks and share best practices among them, where face-to-face meetings have been held from 2015 to date in different parts of the world: Singapore, Rotterdam, Ningbo, Long Beach and Kobe.