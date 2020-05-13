Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Updated:

Panama: Government Coordinates United States Aid to Combat COVID-19

By Brian Adam
The President of Panama requested support with ventilators, PCR tests and serological tests.

By Summa Magazine

The President of the Republic, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, reported that this Saturday he held a conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who offered help to Panama, for which he coordinates the support they will receive, to face the COVID-19 pandemic. .

“I just received a cordial call from President Donald Trump to exchange ideas about COVID-19, an enemy that is attacking our countries and our people. As a friend and ally he offered us help, "said Cortizo Cohen on his twitter account.

President Cortizo Cohen added that in the conversation with the US president he asked for support with ventilators, PCR tests and serological tests.

He said that the teams of both governments will be coordinating, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the request for cooperation made to President Trump.

