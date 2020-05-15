Panama: Executive Announces Agro Solidarity Plan to Guarantee Food Security

The first action will be aimed at the production of basic grains, roots, tubers and vegetables.

By Summa Magazine

The President of the Republic, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, announced this Wednesday the first phase of the Plan Panama Agro Solidario, which includes 10 concrete actions aimed at supporting this important sector of the national economy.

The BDA will also facilitate reconversion loans for agro-exporters of rice, beans and corn of up to 100,000 balboas at 0% interest, which will be contemplated for harvests 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

He explained that there are ten actions that comprise this first phase of the Panama Solidarity Plan, which are carried out between 2020 and 2022, basically.

This Plan includes two programs: Panama Agro Solidario, aimed at producers throughout the country and Agro Vida, aimed at subsistence producers.

The “Agro Vida” family farming program seeks to provide tools, basic grain seeds and supplies so that they can plant and guarantee food security for their families.

In an act carried out in Merca Panamá before a group of producers, the president said that there is an item of B /. 150 million for the support of small producers and another B /. 150 million for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs ), money that will be managed by the Banco Nacional de Panamá and the Banco de Desarrollo Agropecuario.

The first action will be aimed at the production of basic grains, roots, tubers and vegetables, to which loans of up to 100,000 balboas will be granted at an interest rate of 0% per agricultural cycle.

As a second action, he mentioned support for the livestock sector, which is aimed at pigs, fattened cattle, farmed cattle, dairy cattle, poultry – fattening and laying, sheep-goats and beekeeping, whose producers will be granted loans for an amount of up to 100,000 balboas at 0% interest for the periods 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

These loans apply in the same way for improvements of productive facilities and cultivation of grass. Artisanal fishing is another important sector that will be the subject of loans for the period 2020-2021 for the sum of 50 thousand balboas at 0% interest.

It also includes the delivery of improved pasture and the opening of the “A Better Stallion” program for 2020, which includes the delivery of 1,500 bulls, of which 1,000 correspond to meat and 500 to milk.