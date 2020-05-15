Friday, May 15, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Panama: Executive Announces Agro Solidarity Plan to Guarantee Food Security

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects. By Summa Magazine The...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to hide WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them

We tell you how you can make hidden WhatsApp conversations instead of eliminating them, a hack that you can...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The first action will be aimed at the production of basic grains, roots, tubers and vegetables.

By Summa Magazine

The President of the Republic, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, announced this Wednesday the first phase of the Plan Panama Agro Solidario, which includes 10 concrete actions aimed at supporting this important sector of the national economy.

The BDA will also facilitate reconversion loans for agro-exporters of rice, beans and corn of up to 100,000 balboas at 0% interest, which will be contemplated for harvests 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

He explained that there are ten actions that comprise this first phase of the Panama Solidarity Plan, which are carried out between 2020 and 2022, basically.

This Plan includes two programs: Panama Agro Solidario, aimed at producers throughout the country and Agro Vida, aimed at subsistence producers.

The “Agro Vida” family farming program seeks to provide tools, basic grain seeds and supplies so that they can plant and guarantee food security for their families.

In an act carried out in Merca Panamá before a group of producers, the president said that there is an item of B /. 150 million for the support of small producers and another B /. 150 million for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs ), money that will be managed by the Banco Nacional de Panamá and the Banco de Desarrollo Agropecuario.

The first action will be aimed at the production of basic grains, roots, tubers and vegetables, to which loans of up to 100,000 balboas will be granted at an interest rate of 0% per agricultural cycle.

As a second action, he mentioned support for the livestock sector, which is aimed at pigs, fattened cattle, farmed cattle, dairy cattle, poultry – fattening and laying, sheep-goats and beekeeping, whose producers will be granted loans for an amount of up to 100,000 balboas at 0% interest for the periods 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

These loans apply in the same way for improvements of productive facilities and cultivation of grass. Artisanal fishing is another important sector that will be the subject of loans for the period 2020-2021 for the sum of 50 thousand balboas at 0% interest.

It also includes the delivery of improved pasture and the opening of the “A Better Stallion” program for 2020, which includes the delivery of 1,500 bulls, of which 1,000 correspond to meat and 500 to milk.

More Articles Like This

Mater Hospital in Dublin under investigation

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Mater Hospital in Dublin is under investigation and has been accused of informing authorities of a large number of cases of Covid-19. There were...
Read more

Free online course will teach companies how to sell online in COVID-19 times

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The webinar will be held this Thursday, May 21 at 8:00 p. m. and seeks to give tools to businesses so they can go...
Read more

Guatemala: Actions seek to improve infrastructure, equipment and processes of the Port System

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Puerto Quetzal was the main port for the imPor Summa Magazine As part of the proposal that AGEXPORT submitted to the 2020 government authorities to...
Read more

Remote work accelerates the digital transformation of Latin American companies

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Almost half of office workers worldwide work from home, almost 10 times more than before COVID-19. Half will likely continue to do so once...
Read more

COVID-19 divided people’s purchasing behavior

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
As the crisis passes, 62% of consumers are cautious, saying they are more likely to buy from companies they feel are doing good for...
Read more

Facebook will join Spain and the United Kingdom with fiber by the longest route

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The submarine cable map of the Internet shows us how the planet is increasingly connected to each other. This is key for a connected...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Panama: Executive Announces Agro Solidarity Plan to Guarantee Food Security

The first action will be aimed at the production of basic grains, roots, tubers and vegetables. By Summa Magazine The...
Read more
Latest news

Mater Hospital in Dublin under investigation

Brian Adam - 0
The Mater Hospital in Dublin is under investigation and has been accused of informing authorities of a large number of cases of Covid-19. There were...
Read more
Corona Virus

Free online course will teach companies how to sell online in COVID-19 times

Brian Adam - 0
The webinar will be held this Thursday, May 21 at 8:00 p. m. and seeks to give tools to businesses so they can go...
Read more
Economy

Guatemala: Actions seek to improve infrastructure, equipment and processes of the Port System

Brian Adam - 0
Puerto Quetzal was the main port for the imPor Summa Magazine As part of the proposal that AGEXPORT submitted to the 2020 government authorities to...
Read more
E-How

Conflicts between applications? How to make a clean boot of Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
At a given moment and without knowing why, one day we may begin to detect strange behavior on our computer, we may see an...
Read more
Corona Virus

Remote work accelerates the digital transformation of Latin American companies

Brian Adam - 0
Almost half of office workers worldwide work from home, almost 10 times more than before COVID-19. Half will likely continue to do so once...
Read more
Latest news

COVID-19 divided people’s purchasing behavior

Brian Adam - 0
As the crisis passes, 62% of consumers are cautious, saying they are more likely to buy from companies they feel are doing good for...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY