Panama: COVID-19 hits the real estate sector and sales are reduced 90%

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The halting of the works could increase the costs associated with the constructions and the promoters could pass them on to the consumer.

Excess inventory

He highlighted that, according to the first Acobir market report (2020), within all the projects that are being developed in the central, eastern and western area of ​​Panama, there are approximately 24 thousand units in inventory, available for sale; and of that inventory, about 40% is available for occupancy.

For Morrice, the report demonstrates the high levels of inventory that exist; and this is a supply and demand problem.

He pointed out that what happened in recent years is that demand has been dropping considerably because the Canal expansion has ended, and at the regional level many countries were financially hit; and that led to reductions in workforce in some multinationals.

“That reduction in demand that had been seen for many years, unfortunately, was not accompanied by a reduction in supply. Supply continued to grow and buildings continued to be developed, (even when there was less demand), and this caused prices to drop. Right now, with the situation that we have at the residential level, we estimate approximately 24 thousand units with low demand, "said Morrice.

He stated that the above will lead to prices to continue to decrease (despite the fact that it had been stabilizing at the end and beginning of the year), and it will take about three or four years, probably, for the residential line to absorb everything that inventory, so they must draw up strategies to mitigate the situation.

In the commercial case, in the office line, he said that for some years he had been seeing excess inventory and it was probably going to take five to seven years to absorb all that inventory. "The current situation is going to regrettably deteriorate the scenario we were seeing," said Morrice.

With regard to leasing, he commented that today in buildings it is very “difficult” to make removals because many have policies that do not allow them to be made, so it is necessary to modernize the law to stimulate investments.

He considered that the topic of social leases is probably going to be important in this area.

Regarding brokerage, he said that strategies have to be defined to formally incorporate more brokers into the industry, to help them place all that inventory that has been accumulating.

To face the current crisis, he shared that for several months they have been working with the National Government and at some tables that were established for the real estate sector, where they suggested different strategies, many of which are aligned with the excess inventory that is on the market. .

However, he indicated that "it is also necessary to understand that this problem is not going to be solved with a local demand, so it is necessary to continue promoting Panama internationally as a strategic point due to its geographical location, and continue promoting the SEM law that by many Years has paid off positively by allowing multinationals to establish their operations in Panama. That increases the demand for housing ”.

He added that new laws are also being put on the table, among which they have suggested to the Government the possibility of incorporating the benefit of the preferential interest to the secondary market and not only to the primary market or new properties.

The last modification to the preferential interest law, which included homes of $ 180 thousand, was made in September 2019.

