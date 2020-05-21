Panama aspires to attract investments of $ 5 billion to revive the economy

Cortizo affirmed that the Government firmly and willingly faces the challenges of the pandemic, acting responsibly without hiding the reality.

By The Star

The President of the Republic, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, reported that the Government is working on projects through public-private partnerships (APP) and other laws contemplated in the post-pandemic economic revival action plan, aimed at maintaining and generating jobs that They could attract investments of more than $ 5 billion.

Cortizo Cohen made this Thursday a call to the private company to execute, in conjunction with the National Government, this post-pandemic plan, which he called “A Better Panama”.

The president made this call to the business sector this Thursday, during the act of installing the new directive of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP) chaired by Jean-Pierre Leignadier Dawson.

Likewise, he stressed that the new normality will gradually open to all, including the business sectors linked to CCIAP.

“Therefore, I ask you to work as a team, so that the reactivation is done in a responsible way. It is necessary to collaborate with the reactivation of the economy and maintain the jobs, "he said.

The president stated that with the new normality, Panama must face united tasks that require consensus, through a broad and frank national dialogue, to resolve the issue of the Social Security Fund (CSS), improve the health system and other relevant issues that They demand the participation of society because they are decisions for present and future generations.

He added that the Government firmly and willingly faces the challenges of the pandemic, acting responsibly without hiding reality, in advance and based on scientific truth with the aim of saving lives.

For the ruler it is imperative to think about what is to come, which implies facing the challenges with decision, but above all with unity, and being very cautious with the gradualness towards the new normality to minimize the regrowth effects that could collapse the system. health and go back the advanced.