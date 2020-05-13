Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Panama announces roadmap for ‘the new normal’

By Brian Adam
The new normal will start next May 13.

A government team and scientists presented what will be the guidelines designed to achieve the return to the “new normal” in an orderly, gradual and safe manner after the pandemic by COVID-19.

The specific document that after the strict compliance with the guidelines for the new normality establishes the reopening next May 13 of the first block of companies that includes e-commerce, mechanical workshops and spare parts, technical services such as plumbers, electricians, air maintenance conditioners, elevators, pool maintenance, artisanal fishing and industrial aquaculture.

Other sectors such as education, air transport, hotels, restaurants, bars, non-essential (recreational) transport, sports leagues, entertainment and recreational sites, such as bars, remain without a defined date for opening. In the last block, also without defining a date, are: patronal festivals, concerts, carnivals and discotheques.

The “new normality” is a gradual, asymmetric return process, coordinated with the communities, that will be long and sustained over time and adaptable to the changes necessary according to the evolution of epidemiological data and the impact of the measures adopted against the pandemic, according to what was explained in the presentation.

According to the guidelines for the return to normality, companies must meet five points to develop in their protocols, such as the organization of a special health and hygiene committee in each public or private institution; they must also apply measures among their collaborators and clients such as hand washing, use of alcohol gel; use of masks; a physical distance of at least 2 meters between people, cleaning and disinfection of areas.

According to the guidelines, companies must establish special hours, avoid the presence of vulnerable groups such as those over 60 and pregnant women in workplaces, as well as monitor the temperature of employees and clients.

 

