Palestinian President announces cancellation of all agreements with US and Israel

By Brian Adam
Mahmoud Abbas rejects any plan of aggression in the West Bank (Photo: File)

Gaza City: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has immediately cancelled all political, trade and administrative agreements with the United States and Israel.

According to the World News Agency, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has strongly condemned Netanyahu’s statement to build ghettos in the West Bank and announced the cancellation of agreements with the United States and Israel.

President Mahmoud Abbas added that we are now free from any kind of agreement, including an agreement on cooperation on security issues. The US-Israel alliance is expressing aggressive intentions to turn Palestinians into a minority that jealous and brave Palestinians will never accept.

Israel’s year-long political crisis has ended with a power-sharing deal, and Prime Minister Netanyahu has ruled the country for 18 months, shortly after which he called for the annexation of the West Bank. Had expressed commitment.

It should be noted that the United States and Israel had presented a so-called peace plan earlier this year in which there was talk of dividing Palestine into two states, but the Palestinian leaders refused to accept any such plan.

